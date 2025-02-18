Guar Gum Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.88% to reach US$1.914 billion by 2030

Guar Gum Market

The global guar gum market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% from US$1.373 billion in 2025 to US$1.914 billion by 2030.

The global guar gum market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% from US$1.373 billion in 2025 to US$1.914 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global guar gum market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1.914 billion by 2030.Guar gum is a galactomannan polysaccharide derived from guar beans. It is also known as guaran. It is a sort of additive that may be used as a binder, thickener, or stabilizer in a variety of industries.According to the industry vertical, the food and beverage sector is expected to increase significantly, owing to the increasing use of guar gum in processed foods and drinks. The ever-increasing disposable income and increase in people's living conditions, together with the changing hectic lives, have further fuelled the need for convenience food globally, therefore boosting the segment's development.Furthermore, rising consumer preferences for organic food and drinks have offered several chances for market participants, as it is derived from seeds and considered a natural food additive. Thus, a large growth in demand for organic food in both established and emerging nations would drive up demand for guar gum for use in the food and beverage sector throughout the projected period.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/guar-gum-market Based on grade, the global guar gum market is divided into food, pharmaceutical, and industrial. Food grade is applied in such products as baked goods and sauces, whereas pharmaceutical grade is applied in drugs. Industrial grade is applied in textiles, paper manufacturing, and oil and gas drilling.By industry vertical, the global guar gum market is segmented into oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, mining, and others. The oil and gas sector makes extensive use of guar gum in drilling activities, while the food and beverages industry applies it as a stabilizer and thickener. Guar gum serves as a binder and disintegrant in pharmaceuticals, and the cosmetics sector applies it due to its stabilizing and thickening capabilities. The mining activities also make use of guar gum, and the "others" category includes a variety of uses, such as textiles, paper production, and other chemical processes.Based on function, the market is bifurcated into thickening agents, stabilizing agents, binders, diction reducers, and others. As a thickener, it increases the viscosity of foods, cosmetics, and industrial fluids. It stops separation in blends due to its stabilizing action, and its binding action keeps ingredients attached. In addition, guar gum also serves as a friction reducer in uses such as hydraulic fracturing, and the "others" category includes additional activities such as its use as a suspending agent or in film formation.Geographically, the North American region is projected to hold a noteworthy market share throughout the forecast period. The presence of a booming oil and gas industry and the presence of vast cosmetics and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in the region further supplement its significant share of the global guar gum market during the next five years.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global guar gum market that have been covered are Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion, Agro Gums, DABUR INDIA LIMITED, Rama Gum Industries (India) Ltd, Lucid Colloids Ltd and Ashland among others.The market analytics report segments the global guar gum market on the following basis:• By Gradeo Foodo Pharmaceuticalo Industrial• By Industry Verticalo Oil and Gaso Food and Beverageo Pharmaceuticalo Cosmeticso Miningo Others• By Functiono Thickening Agento Stabilizing Agento Bindero Fiction reducero Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Others• Companies Profiledo Cargill, Incorporatedo VIKAS WSP LTDo Ingredion.o Shree Ram Industrieso Ashlando Agro Gumso DABUR INDIA LIMITEDo Rama Gum Industries (India) Ltdo Lucid Colloids Ltdo Nutriromao Amba Gums & Feeds Productso AEP ColloidsReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Gellan Gum Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/gellan-gum-market • Hydrocolloids Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-hydrocolloids-market • Xanthan Gum Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/xanthan-gum-market • Food Thickener Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-thickener-market • Global Beverage Stabilizers Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-beverage-stabilizers-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.