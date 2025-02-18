Global Sleep Supplements Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Sleep supplements Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Buoyed by a strong preference for natural and clean products, increasing incidence of sleep supplements market disorders, and a rising aging population, the global sleep supplements market has experienced considerable growth in recent years. Meanwhile, the market size has grown from $7 billion in 2024 to a projected $7.46 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. What factors are stimulating further growth in the sleep supplements market?

Moving forward, the sleep supplements market size is estimated to continue its robust growth. It's predicted to climb to $9.5 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. This projected growth can be attributed to increasing lifestyle diseases, rising per capita income, lifestyle changes, a growing incidence of mental health issues, and education campaigns. Moreover, notable trends for this period include technological advancements, digital technologies, and the integration of health apps and innovative products to help treat sleep disorders.

What Drives The Sleep supplements Market Growth?

Work-related stress has been identified as a significant factor driving growth in the sleep supplements market. This form of stress results from physical, emotional, and psychological strains that arise from workplace demands and conditions. Factors such as an increased workload, job insecurity, high expectations, and a poor work-life balance all contribute to a rise in work-related stress levels. Sleep supplements play a significant role in managing sleep by promoting relaxation and regulating the release of sleep-inducing hormones such as melatonin. A clear example of this trend can be found in a December 2022 report from the American Psychiatric Association. The report found than nearly 37% of Americans rated their mental health as fair or poor in 2023, up from 31% the previous year. In addition, over 26% anticipated experiencing higher stress at the start of 2023 compared to 20% the previous year.

Who Are The Key Players In The Sleep supplements Market?

Prominent players in the sleep supplements market include Amorepacific Corporation, Pharmavite LLC., Thorne HealthTech, Jarrow Formulas, Life Extension Foundation, Gaia Herbs Inc., Natrol Inc., Douglas Laboratories, and many more. Many of these companies have been instrumental in driving innovative trends within the market. Key players are developing creative solutions like clean ingredients-based gummies, which are free from artificial additives and preservatives and offer heightened effectiveness and appeal.

How Is The Sleep supplements Market Segmented?

The sleep supplements market is segmented by product type Minerals, Vitamin, Melatonin, Valerian Root, and Other Product Types, source Synthetic, Natural, dosage form Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Liquid, indication Insomnia, Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy, Other Sleep Disorders, and distribution channel Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Stores. These categorizations are further divided into various sub-segments, providing a glean into the diverse and evolving landscape of the sleep supplement industry.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Sleep supplements Market?

In terms of geographical market presence, North America was the largest region in the sleep supplements market in 2024. Additionally, regions covered in our full report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

