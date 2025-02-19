Eufy Delivers Advanced Palm-reading Technology and Smart Home Ecoysystem Control for Families with FamiLock S3 Max

eufy Built with Care Logo eufy FamiLock S3 Max video smart lock eufy FamiLock S3 Max video smart lock - Palm-vein recognition

CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree features advanced palm-vein recognition biometric technology for simple and accurate home entry access for all ages

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced the upcoming availability of the FamiLock S3 Max video smart lock, the brand's first device with palm-vein recognition technology for simple, fast and accurate locking and unlocking of home and property entry points. The FamiLock is designed to address the growing need to create security devices that all ages can use with confidence and accuracy, including seniors and children. The device was selected as a CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree for its best-in-class technology and seamless integration into the eufy security ecosystem."Recent research has shown consumers want seamless access to their security system and place tremendous value on the safety and protection of their extended family, including grandparents and children," says Frank Zhu, eufy General Manager. "The FamiLock S3 Max is designed for simple use by every member of the family. This flagship device reinforces eufy's commitment to creating devices with great care, while offering powerful technology and intuitive user experiences."FamiLock S3 Max Features and CapabilitiesUltra-accurate Palm-vein Recognition for Optimized Safety and ConvenienceThe FamiLock S3 Max accurately maps the palm print of the homeowner, family and friends (up to 50 different palm prints), to deliver touchfree unlocking and unlocking with up to 99.99999%* accuracy.Each palm can be registered when the user's hand is waved over an infrared sensor. A comprehensive scan of the user's hand is then captured by the near infrared rays that are delivered by the integrated scanner. The S3 Max internal database determines whether the features of the scanned palm match up with the information that has been registered and stored inside the device. If the palm vein information does match, access is granted as quickly as one second.Palm-vein access creates a safer and more convenient way for people of all ages and levels of technical knowledge to keep their home secure and protected.*Based on eufy laboratory data following palm-vein operation protocols.Advanced 3-in-1 AccessIn addition to the palm-vein recognition technology, the FamiLock S3 Max is designed with a camera and integrated doorbell for flexible and seamless security at all of the user's entryways.Powerful 2K Camera with Wide Viewing Angle and Interior Video ScreenThe integrated 2K resolution camera offers a 150° vertical head-to-toe view and a 180° diagonal view, capturing doorstep blind spots and delivering a clearer visual experience. The camera keeps an eye on package deliveries and monitors the slightest movements at your front door for non-stop front door surveillance. Users have the option of purchasing an internal video screen that lets families monitor activity from the inside, much like a high-definition peephole. The video screen displays the camera view of the S3 Max within one second of movement. This feature is a great fit for seniors and children inside the home who want to check activity at the front door without needing to use the eufy app.PowerDuo™️Dual Power Supply SystemThe FamiLock S3 Max is designed to house a 15,000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, as well as 4 AAA batteries for long-lasting dual power sources. This feature allows the user to maintain continuous power and surveillance of their entryway while the primary battery recharges.The intelligent dual power system can sustain full-function operation for up to six months and basic function operation for up to 12 months, which is twice the battery life of typical video smart locks.**Basic function operation includes only auto locking and PIN code access functionalityIntegrated AI Door Sensor for Real-time Updates and Loitering AlertsUsers will never have to wonder if their door is truly closed thanks to a built-in door sensor that consistently checks on whether the lock is fully engaged with the door frame. This feature helps reduce false alarms by 95%. Secure door locking checks can be completed remotely and at any time, providing peace of mind when the household is away for a few hours or on an extended vacation.Plus, the AI sensor can also track and identify people loitering near home entryways with accurate sensing up to 19 feet (6 meters) away.Support for Multiple IoT platforms Including Matter and Apple HomeThe FamiLock S3 Max is the industry's first Matter over Wi-Fi device in the video smart lock product category. In addition to Matter support, the device is also compatible with Apple Home, and of course, the eufy ecosystem. This flexibility unlocks more possibilities for smart interactions within a cohesive and innovative smart home ecosystem.Best-in-Class DurabilityThis device is designed with ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 certification, the highest security and durability level for residential and commercial hardware products. The FamiLock S3 Max has passed rigorous performance and safety testing, including the ability to endure up to 250,000 locking/unlocking cycles and withstand at least 10 direct strikes from a hammer.Supports the WiFi 6 Network Connectivity StandardThe FamiLock S3 Max is Wi-Fi 6 compatible device, delivering speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps—triple that of the Wi-Fi 5 standard. This support drives a faster, more reliable connection, putting the data in complete control of the user.Pricing & AvailabilityThe FamiLock S3 Max will be available for pre-sale exclusively to existing eufy customers starting February 19 on eufy.com for $399.99 (with interior video screen). The S3 Max without the interior video screen will be available for $349.99. Pre-sale customers can receive a $70 discount by unlocking the discount code for $1. Customers can visit https://www.eufy.com/familock-s3-max to unlock and receive the discount code.The FamiLock S3 Max will launch for full retail availability on eufy.com, Amazon, BestBuy.com and HomeDepot.com starting March 17.More information on the entire eufy smart lock lineup is available here: https://www.eufy.com/collections/smart-lock About eufyeufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, Anker SOLIX AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.PR ContactBrett White - brett.white@anker.com

