Mattress Market Size to Worth USD 91.23 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 6.82% (2025-2032)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mattress market size was valued at USD 54.75 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 57.51 billion in 2025 to USD 91.23 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period.The growing demand for customized and luxury products denotes a noteworthy shift in the consumer point of view for mattresses beyond consumer durables to an indicator of social prestige. At a higher level, the escalating rise of domestic players offering a wide range of products is driving consumers' attention and distribution channels worldwide. Various successful launching of new products is predicted to boost the mattress market growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights provides this information in its report titled "Mattress Market Size, Share, Industry Report, and Forecast, 2025-2032."

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Market Size Value in 2024: USD 54.75 billion
Market Size Value in 2032: USD 91.23billion
Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.82% (2025-2032)
Base Year: 2024
Historical Data: 2019-2023
Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032
No. of Report Pages: 198

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐢𝐥/𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬

On the material analysis, the market is divided into foam, spring/coil, latex and others. The spring/coil segment is predicted to grow at a noteworthy growth rate from 2025-2032. A traditional option of spring/coil or innerspring products is available to users. The manufacturing of products is done by using metal springs to provide an underlying support layer to maximize comfort for the users.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬On the basis of size, the market can be separated into queen, full, twin, and others.Queen-sized products are the most popular and preferred sizes globally. These products deliver sufficient space for two individuals and are typically used in the master bedroom. According to a study, about 61% of the surveyed people favored to sleep on a queen-size mattress, followed by the single, double, king, and others.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬According to the application, the market is fragmented into healthcare facilities, households, hospitality facilities, and others.The rising number of accommodation establishments globally creates a subsequent product demand in the hospitality facilities category. Due to this, the growth & evolution of hospitality will impact the market positively.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (U.S.)
• Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (U.S.)
• Sleep Number Corporation (U.S.)
• Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd (Japan)
• Kingsdown, Inc. (U.S.)
• Grupo Pikolin (Spain)
• King Koil Mattress. Co (U.S.)
• Suibao Group (China)
• Greiner AG (Austria)
• Sheela Foam Ltd (India)

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧

The rising number of housing constructions globally paired with an increasing number of consumer spending on furniture and bedding products. The rising number of single-occupancy homes and inclination towards nuclear families worldwide creates a need for a spacious separate room for every family member across countries hence propelling the product demand and mattress market share.However, high circulation of unbranded/ low-cost products, most notably across Asian markets, is hampering the global demand for branded, high-end, and luxury products.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The North American market is preferred for luxury and premium quality products. North America appeared as the largest market in 2022. An average North American consumer typically buys a mattress if the existing one doesn’t provide the consumer with a comfort level.The market in Europe benefits from the rapidly rising travel & tourism industry. In this respect, rising tourism and tourist attractions across European countries facilitate product demand in the hospitality sector.Asia Pacific is predicted to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's market size is growing to increase housing units across India and China.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Leading market players are trying to expand their market reach by offering solutions tailored to their respective industries. These players strategically collaborate with and take over local competitors to establish a regional foothold. These companies focus on developing innovative products and efficient marketing techniques to gain a wider market share.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

In February 2025, Tempur Sealy International completed its $4 billion acquisition of Mattress Firm, creating the world's largest bedding company. This strategic move aims to enhance Tempur Sealy's retail footprint and streamline operations. The acquisition faced regulatory scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission over competition concerns but was ultimately approved by a U.S. District Court.

In January 2024, DeRUCCI introduced the T11 Pro Smart Mattress, an innovative product equipped with 23 AI sensors that monitor sleep patterns and health metrics. This mattress can adjust its firmness in real time and connect with other IoT home devices to optimize the sleep environment. The T11 Pro Smart Mattress received the 2024 CES Picks Award in the consumer electronics category, recognizing its potential impact on the industry.

