Mattress Market Size to Worth USD 91.23 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 6.82% (2025-2032)

Key companies covered in mattress market such as Serta Simmons Bedding, Tempur Sealy International, Kingsdown, Grupo Pikolin, King Koil Mattress, and Others.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mattress market size was valued at USD 54.75 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 57.51 billion in 2025 to USD 91.23 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period.The growing demand for customized and luxury products denotes a noteworthy shift in the consumer point of view for mattresses beyond consumer durables to an indicator of social prestige. At a higher level, the escalating rise of domestic players offering a wide range of products is driving consumers' attention and distribution channels worldwide. Various successful launching of new products is predicted to boost the mattress market growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights provides this information in its report titled "Mattress Market Size, Share, Industry Report, and Forecast, 2025-2032."๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐๐ƒ๐ : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mattress-market-102108 ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž & ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:Market Size Value in 2024: USD 54.75 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 91.23billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 6.82% (2025-2032)Base Year: 2024Historical Data: 2019-2023Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 198๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ข๐ฅ/๐’๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ -๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌOn the material analysis, the market is divided into foam, spring/coil, latex and others. The spring/coil segment is predicted to grow at a noteworthy growth rate from 2025-2032. A traditional option of spring/coil or innerspring products is available to users. The manufacturing of products is done by using metal springs to provide an underlying support layer to maximize comfort for the users.๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌOn the basis of size, the market can be separated into queen, full, twin, and others.Queen-sized products are the most popular and preferred sizes globally. These products deliver sufficient space for two individuals and are typically used in the master bedroom. According to a study, about 61% of the surveyed people favored to sleep on a queen-size mattress, followed by the single, double, king, and others.๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌAccording to the application, the market is fragmented into healthcare facilities, households, hospitality facilities, and others.The rising number of accommodation establishments globally creates a subsequent product demand in the hospitality facilities category. Due to this, the growth & evolution of hospitality will impact the market positively.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:โ€ข Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (U.S.)โ€ข Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (U.S.)โ€ข Sleep Number Corporation (U.S.)โ€ข Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd (Japan)โ€ข Kingsdown, Inc. (U.S.)โ€ข Grupo Pikolin (Spain)โ€ข King Koil Mattress. Co (U.S.)โ€ข Suibao Group (China)โ€ข Greiner AG (Austria)โ€ข Sheela Foam Ltd (India)๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mattress-market-102108 ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‡๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐”๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐จ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐งThe rising number of housing constructions globally paired with an increasing number of consumer spending on furniture and bedding products. The rising number of single-occupancy homes and inclination towards nuclear families worldwide creates a need for a spacious separate room for every family member across countries hence propelling the product demand and mattress market share.However, high circulation of unbranded/ low-cost products, most notably across Asian markets, is hampering the global demand for branded, high-end, and luxury products.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:๐‹๐ฎ๐ฑ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐กThe North American market is preferred for luxury and premium quality products. North America appeared as the largest market in 2022. An average North American consumer typically buys a mattress if the existing one doesnโ€™t provide the consumer with a comfort level.The market in Europe benefits from the rapidly rising travel & tourism industry. In this respect, rising tourism and tourist attractions across European countries facilitate product demand in the hospitality sector.Asia Pacific is predicted to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's market size is growing to increase housing units across India and China.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ž๐ฐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐‹๐š๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งLeading market players are trying to expand their market reach by offering solutions tailored to their respective industries. These players strategically collaborate with and take over local competitors to establish a regional foothold. These companies focus on developing innovative products and efficient marketing techniques to gain a wider market share.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š ๐๐ฎ๐จ๐ญ๐ž: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/mattress-market-102108 ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:In February 2025, Tempur Sealy International completed its $4 billion acquisition of Mattress Firm, creating the world's largest bedding company. This strategic move aims to enhance Tempur Sealy's retail footprint and streamline operations. The acquisition faced regulatory scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission over competition concerns but was ultimately approved by a U.S. District Court.In January 2024, DeRUCCI introduced the T11 Pro Smart Mattress, an innovative product equipped with 23 AI sensors that monitor sleep patterns and health metrics. This mattress can adjust its firmness in real time and connect with other IoT home devices to optimize the sleep environment. The T11 Pro Smart Mattress received the 2024 CES Picks Award in the consumer electronics category, recognizing its potential impact on the industry.๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ: Apparel Market Size, Share, Growth Overview, Report, 2032 Aromatherapy Market Size, Share, Statistics, Industry Analysis, 2032๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:Fortune Business Insightsโ„ข offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses.๐€๐๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ:Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune โ€“ 411045

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.