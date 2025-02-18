New Online Program Aims to Support Teen Mental Health and Emotional Well-Being

CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As concerns around teen mental health continue to rise, a new 12-week online program has launched to help adolescents navigate anxiety, self-esteem challenges, and emotional well-being. Developed by Kristin Bruce, the program focuses on equipping teens with practical tools to improve communication, emotional regulation, and decision-making.The initiative comes at a time when studies highlight increasing rates of anxiety and depression among young people. The program offers a structured approach where teens can explore topics such as setting boundaries, understanding emotions, and shifting negative thought patterns, with parents reporting positive behavioral changes."Many teens struggle with feeling heard and understood," says Kristin Bruce. "This program provides a space where they can build confidence, develop self-awareness, and foster healthier relationships."Bruce, whose work has been featured on ABC Eyewitness News, aims to bridge the gap between mental health awareness and actionable solutions for teens.For more details, visit https://www.howtobehappy.us/two-weeks-free-8940

