Kuremara Announces Participation in Brisbane Disability Connection Expo 2025

Kuremara Participating in Brisbane Disability Connection Expo 2025

Kuremara, a leading registered NDIS provider, is excited to announce its participation in the Brisbane Disability Connection Expo 2025.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuremara, a leading registered NDIS provider, is excited to announce its participation in the Brisbane Disability Connection Expo 2025. The event is scheduled for March 21 and 22, 2025, at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, running daily from 10 am to 4 pm.

Sponsored by GNA Services, the Brisbane Disability Connection Expo 2025 is Australia's largest disability and NDIS-focused event. It brings together over 200 exhibitors, including NDIS service providers, allied health professionals, early intervention specialists, and resource and equipment suppliers. The expo aims to connect participants, families, carers, and service providers, fostering an inclusive community and providing valuable information and support.

This marks Kuremara's second consecutive year participating in the Brisbane Disability Connection Expo. Reflecting on last year's success, Kuremara's CEO stated, "Our involvement in the 2024 expo allowed us to engage directly with the community, understand their needs, and showcase our personalised NDIS services. We are eager to build upon these connections and continue empowering individuals with disabilities to live fulfilling lives."

Visitors to Kuremara's booth can expect comprehensive information about range of services, including:

* Supported Independent Living (SIL)

* In-Home Support

* Short Term Accommodation (STA)

* Community Access

* Community Nursing

* Transport

* NDIS Mental Health Care

Kuremara invites all participants, families, carers, and support coordinators to visit our booth #C1 (right near the main entrance), engage with the team, and explore how the NDIS services can be tailored to individual needs.

Want to see how we engaged with the community last year? Click here to explore our gallery and relive the moments from the 2024 Brisbane Disability Connection Expo!

For more information about the Brisbane Disability Connection Expo 2025, including registration details, please visit the official event website: https://developingauscommunities.com.au/brisbane-expo-2025/

About Kuremara:

Kuremara is a dedicated registered NDIS provider committed to empowering individuals with disabilities through personalised support services. With a focus on independence and community integration, Kuremara offers a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs and goals of each participant.

Media Contact:

Kuremara Care

Phone: 1300 000 799

Website: https://kuremara.com.au

Email: Care@kuremara.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

