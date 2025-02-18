Rising Global Obesity Rates Are Boosting Demand For Market: Key Driver Transforming The Slimming Devices Market In 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can The Slimming Devices Market Maintain Its Growth Momentum In The Forthcoming Years?

The future appears bright for the slimming devices market, with strong growth expected in the comings years. The market size is estimated to expand to $11.44 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. The forecast period's growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of multiple chronic conditions, rising disposable income levels, expansion in the home-use device segment, an aging population, and strong regulatory support. Some major trends in this period include increased adoption of non-invasive procedures, integration of advanced technologies, higher focus on personalized weight management, increasing online sales and digital marketing, and the development of multifunctional devices.

What Are The Key Drivers Spurring The Growth Of The Slimming Devices Market?

Alongside growing disposable income, and an aging population, the critical factor driving this slimming devices market's growth is the rising worldwide obesity rate. Obesity, characterized by an excessive accumulation of body fat that can harm health, is typically assessed using body mass index BMI, with a BMI of 30 or above indicating obesity. In obesity management, slimming devices play a crucial role, aiding in weight loss by targeting fat reduction and enhancing body contouring through non-invasive methods. In 2023, the World Obesity Atlas report showed that the global number of individuals classified as overweight or obese is projected to rise from 2,603 million in 2020 to 3,041 million in 2025, 3,507 million in 2030, and 4,005 million by 2035. These increasing obesity rates are propelling the slimming devices market forward.

Which Key Players Are Driving The Slimming Devices Market Forward?

The slimming devices market landscape is dotted with major companies like Cynosure LLC, BTL Aesthetics, Cutera Inc., Candela Corporation, Pristyn Care, Cosmosoft Technologies, LPG Systems, Aesthetics Biomedical, AGM Overseas, Cosderma, Cryomed Manufacture s.r.o., Derma Care, Macromed, NC MEDICAL SYSTEMS, Krupa Medi Scan, Monarch Skin Derma, Prince Overseas, Deep Surgicals, R.V. Trading Company, R-slimming Medical Systems, BRAL INTERNATIONAL, Dermaworth Ltd, and Medgears.

What Emerging Trends Are Shaping The Slimming Devices Market?

Companies in the slimming devices market are innovatively developing devices like portable electrical muscle stimulation EMS fitness devices. These devices are designed to revolutionize fitness and body sculpting while providing a convenient and effective solution for achieving toned muscles without stepping out of the house. A prime example of this trend is the recent release of FIND S EMS Slimming Machine by ShanDong EXFU Lasers Technology CO. LTD, that employs superior electrical muscle stimulation EMS technology.

What Factors Shape The Slimming Devices Market?

The slimming devices market is affected by a series of factors, resulting in a dynamic segmentation. It is divided based on:

1 Type: Electric Pulse Type Slimming Devices, Vibration Type Slimming Devices, Pneumatic Extrusion Slimming Devices, Other Types

2 Technology: Cryolipolysis, Low-Level Laser Therapy, Focused Ultrasound, Radiofrequency

3 Body Area: Abdominal, Hip, Thighs, Other Body Area

4 Portability: Standalone, Portable

5 End User: Gyms And Fitness Centers, Wellness Centers, Home, Other End Users

With subsegments covering a wide range of devices, each potentially carving out a unique market niche.

How Is The Global Market For Slimming Devices Distributed Regionally?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the slimming devices market. The regions covered in the slimming devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

