Global Small Wind Power Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Small wind power Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

There has been a rapid growth in the small wind power market size in recent years due to various factors like depletion of non-renewable resources, increasing environmental concerns, favorable government incentives and policies, rising electricity costs, as well as high demand for off-grid energy solutions in remote areas. From $8.88 billion in 2024, it is projected to rise to $14.78 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. The significant drivers for this growth in the forecast period include the growing adoption of renewable energy, increasing investment in sustainable infrastructure, rising consumer demand for energy independence, expanding government support for clean energy, and the push towards carbon neutrality goals.

What Drives The Small wind power Market Growth?

Accelerating the drive towards a more sustainable energy future, the small wind power market is gaining momentum due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar energy, wind, and hydropower. They are inherently renewable resources that not only offer environmental benefits but are also becoming more cost-effective as technology and infrastructure develop. As a result, the demand for sustainable energy solutions is growing.

Who Are The Key Players In The Small wind power Market?

The small wind power market is witnessing a trend of smart solutions, technological advancements, cost-effective renewable energy solutions, innovation in vertical axis wind turbines, and product innovations. The major players in this market include General Electric GE, Centrica PLC, Vestas Group, Suzlon Energy, Envision Energy, AeroVironment Inc., Polaris America LLC, PowerWind Ltd., Northern Power Systems Corporation, Jiangsu Windey Wind Power, XZERES Corporation, Urban Green Energy UGE, Wind Energy Solutions WES, Britwind, City Windmills Holdings PLC, Aeronautica Windpower LLC, Ryse Energy, Fortis Wind Energy, HY Energy Co. Ltd., Dong Energy, and New Dawn Energy.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Small wind power Market?

New smart solutions such as active anti-typhoon technology are being developed by these companies to enhance the reliability, efficiency, and resilience of wind turbines in challenging weather conditions. For instance, Mingyang Smart Energy, a China-based wind turbine manufacturer, launched a MySE 18.X-20 MW wind turbine in January 2024. This wind turbine, designed for high-wind regions, features advanced anti-typhoon technology, generates 80 million kWh annually and reduces carbon emissions by 66,000 metric tons.

How Is The Small wind power Market Segmented?

The small wind powers market report splits the market into several distinct segments:

1 By Type: Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine, Vertical Axis Wind Turbine

2 By Capacity: Up To 1 Kilowatt kW, 1 Kilowatt kW To 10 Kilowatt kW, 10 Kilowatt kW To 100 Kilowatt kW

3 By Installation Type: On-Grid, Off-Grid

4 By Application: Residential, Commercial, Utility

The report further breaks down these primary segments into subsegments:

1 By Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine: Small Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines Up To 10 kW, Medium Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines 10 kW To 100 kW, Grid-Connected Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines, Off-Grid Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines, Portable Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines

2 By Vertical Axis Wind Turbine: Darrieus Vertical Axis Wind Turbines, Savonius Vertical Axis Wind Turbines, Small-Scale Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Up To 10 kW, Hybrid Vertical Axis Wind Turbines, Vertical Axis Wind Turbines For Urban Environments

What is the Regional Analysis Of Small wind power Market?

Geographically, Europe dominated the small wind power market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period covered in the report which includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

