Ice Cream Market Size to Hit USD 132.32 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 6.65% CAGR from 2024-2032

Key companies covered in the ice cream market report are Nestle S.A., Unilever Group, General Mills, Dunkin Brands, Blue Bell Creameries, Dairy Queen, & Others.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ice cream market size was valued at USD 76.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 79.08 billion in 2024 to USD 132.32 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period.Rising consumer spending on fast food, intense research and development operations for the creation of unique product variants, and the product's widespread availability are expected to fuel the global market. Furthermore, market expansion in a number of emerging markets is projected to be aided in the coming years by greater urbanization and rising disposable income, says Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled “Ice Cream Market Size and Report Forecast, 2024-2032."𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅:➡️ Report Scope & Segmentation:♦ Market Size Value in 2024: USD 79.08 billion♦ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 132.32 billion♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.65% (2024-2032)♦ Base Year: 2023♦ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 241♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Type (Impulse and Take Home), By Flavor (Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit, and Others), By Packaging (Cup, Cone, Stick, Brick, Tub, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Ice cream Parlor, Online Retailer, and Others)♦ 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa➡️ Competitive Landscape:The ice cream market is highly competitive, with major global brands like Unilever (Ben & Jerry’s, Magnum) and Nestlé (Häagen-Dazs) leading the industry. These companies dominate due to their vast distribution networks and large-scale operations, often driving innovation with new flavors and limited-edition products.Alongside the giants, smaller, premium brands have emerged, focusing on artisanal, high-quality ingredients and unique flavors. Companies like Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream cater to consumers seeking a more refined, personalized experience. The market also sees increasing demand for healthier alternatives, with brands offering low-calorie or dairy-free options. Brands like Halo Top and So Delicious have tapped into this growing trend, providing plant-based and reduced-sugar ice creams for health-conscious consumers.➡️ List of Top Ice Cream Companies:•Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)•Unilever Group (U.K.)•General Mills (U.S.)•Amul (India)•Dunkin Brands (U.S.)•Blue Bell Creameries (U.S.)•Dairy Queen (U.S.)•Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (U.S.)•Cold Stone Creamery (U.S.)•CAMAL Ltd Company (Azerbaijan)➡️ Segmentation Analysis:By Type, Impulse Segment to Record Fastest CAGRBased on type, the market is bifurcated into impulse and take home. The impulse segment dominated the market share in 2021, owing to rising popularity of conveniently packaged product among consumers. On the other hand, the take home segment will record notable growth through 2032.By Flavor, Vanilla Segment to Capture Maximum ShareIn terms of flavor, the market is divided into vanilla, chocolate, fruit, and others. Among these, the vanilla segment is slated to dominate the market during 2024-2032 led by increasing popularity of the product. The chocolate segment is expected to hold the second-largest market share.By Packaging, Cup Segment to Exhibit Stellar GrowthOn the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into cup, stick, cone, tub, brick, and others. The cup segment is anticipated to capture the dominant market share till 2032 led by tremendous popularity of cup ice creams. Convenience associated with this type of packaging makes it extremely popular among consumers.By Distribution Channel, Online Retailer Segment to Gain TractionAccording to distribution channel, the market is segregated into ice cream parlor, supermarket/hypermarket, online retailer, and others. Among these, the online retailer segment is projected to grow substantially owing to the growing trend of home delivery. Ease of convenience of online ordering will drive the growth of this segment.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:➡️ Key Factors Driving the Global Ice Cream Market:The global ice cream market is driven by several key factors. Firstly, increasing consumer demand for indulgent yet affordable treats plays a significant role. This has led to the growth of both premium and mass-market offerings. Health-conscious consumers also drive the demand for low-calorie, dairy-free, and plant-based alternatives, with brands like Halo Top and So Delicious gaining popularity.Innovation is another crucial factor, with brands continually introducing new flavors, ingredients, and seasonal products to maintain consumer interest. The rise of e-commerce and online food delivery platforms has also made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of ice cream products.➡️ Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Ice Cream Market:The global ice cream market offers several potential growth opportunities. One significant area is the increasing demand for healthier options, such as low-sugar, low-calorie, and plant-based ice creams. As consumers become more health-conscious, brands can tap into this growing segment by offering innovative, nutritious alternatives without compromising on taste.Another opportunity lies in premium and artisanal ice creams, where consumers are willing to pay a premium for high-quality ingredients, unique flavors, and sustainable sourcing. Expanding these offerings in both developed and emerging markets can capture a larger consumer base.E-commerce and delivery services also present growth potential, especially with the rise of online shopping and food delivery apps. Expanding distribution channels to include direct-to-consumer platforms can broaden reach.➡️ Regional Insights:Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Share led by Increasing Disposable IncomeAsia Pacific dominated the ice cream market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at 5.63% CAGR over the forecast period. Fast food's growing popularity, increased disposable income, rapid urbanization, and the influence of western cuisine and culture have all boosted product consumption throughout Asia Pacific.North America is expected to capture the second-largest share in the market. The growing number of fast-food chains in the region and the widespread use of natural ingredients in the creation of frozen dairy products are pushing the product consumption.The European market has evolved as major corporations have adjusted their product portfolios in response to consumer interest and demand.About Us:Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions.

