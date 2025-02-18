Wireless Charging Market Set to Reach USD 31.96 Billion by 2032 Growing at 22.1% CAGR | SNS INSIDER

Wireless Charging Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Wireless Charging Market is growing with demand for convenient, cable-free power solutions in consumer electronics, EVs, and healthcare.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Wireless Charging Market Size was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 31.96 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The rise in smart devices and demand for convenience are growing in the wireless charging market. The rapid development of technology like faster charge speeds and increased efficiency has further driven adoption. The trend toward EVs is also spurring the development of wireless charging. Along with increasing investments by key players and a growing focus on sustainability, consumer preference for clean, clutter-free environments and the introduction of universal charging standards are also contributing to market growth.Get Free Sample PDF of Wireless Charging Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1361 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Samsung Electronics Co.- Qualcomm Incorporated- Integrated Device Technology- Fulton Innovation LLC- WiTricity Corporation- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.- Sony Corporation- Texas Instruments- Energizer Holdings Inc- Renesas Electronics Corporation- Powermat Technologies LtdKey Market Segmentation:By Technology: The inductive wireless charging technology accounted for the largest market share during the year 2023, thanks to its adoption in consumer electronics like smartphones, wearables, and other mobile devices. Inductive charging is a new charging method that uses an alternating magnetic field to transmit energy from one coil to another coil, allowing easy and stable charging of many small and medium devices.The magnetic resonance technology is predicted to have the fastest CAGR growth from 2024-2032. This gives it a much more flexible charging option, as charging can occur from a distance and is less accurately aligned than inductive charging. It has potential use in larger-scale systems including electric vehicles, home appliances, and even healthcare devices, making it a solution to look forward to the future.By Implementation: The receiver segment held the largest wireless charging market share in 2023. This is due to receivers being essential parts in machines like wireless charged smartphones, wearables, and electrical vehicles, to receive wireless energy. With the increasing popularity of wireless charging in consumer electronics, various types of receivers are needed to match the growing demand for efficient charging.Transmitter segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. Higher charging speed and broader application to include several different devices will enhance the adoption capability of a more advanced and broader range of transmitters. This growth will be driven primarily by advances in transmitter technology for larger-scale applications (e.g., electric vehicles, smart homes)Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1361 By Discrete Industry: Automotive segment accounted for the highest market share, in terms of value, in 2023, mainly due to the growing penetration of electric vehicles (EVs). This second-generation wireless battery charging technology in EVs, resulting in a cable-free experience, helps increase end-user experience and aligns with the higher demand for smart transportation. Automotive manufacturers keep innovating solutions around Wi-Charge in the automotive OEM space which is one of the major growth propellants for the market.The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to deliver the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The growing adoption of wireless charging solutions is driven by the increasing proliferation of smartphones, wearables, and other portable devices, and rising consumer demand for convenience. The rising adoption of wireless charging features in a wide variety of consumer products will drive fast growth in the wireless charging sector.North America Leads Wireless Charging Market in 2023 as Asia Pacific Set for Rapid GrowthThe wireless charging market share was led by North America in 2023, owing to higher technology penetration and the presence of major players in the region. North American automotive and consumer electronics sectors are capitalizing upon increasing consumer interest in convenience and energy-efficient solutions creating massive investments in wireless charging infrastructure. Moreover, the heavy focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable solutions has fueled the contribution of the region towards the market.Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The rapid global acceptance rates of wireless charging are primarily attributed to those nations, particularly China, Japan, and South Korea where technical advancement and change are well received. Due to the increasing need for smartphones, wearables, and electric vehicles, as well as a strong base of manufacturing, Asia Pacific is one of the most crucial regions for the growth of the wireless charging market. The market is growing due to high infrastructure building up in the region which is leading to an increase in consumer spending.Purchase Single User PDF of Wireless Charging Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1361 TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Wireless Charging Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 8. Wireless Charging Market Segmentation, by ImplementationChapter 9. Wireless Charging Market Segmentation, by Discrete IndustryChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued…Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1361

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.