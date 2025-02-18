SaaS-based SCM Market Set to Surge to $26.0 billion by 2030 at a 13.42% CAGR

saas-based scm market

Increase in demand for real-time supply chain analysis, development of industrial-grade digital technology

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐒-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐂𝐌 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $26.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.42% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in demand for real-time supply chain analysis, development of industrial-grade digital technology, and upsurge in need for improved supply chain visibility drive the growth of the global 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐒-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐂𝐌 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, security concerns over cloud deployment among enterprises restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in ICT spending and adoption of SaaS-based SCM software by healthcare and pharmaceutical companies create new opportunities in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 310 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4484 Based on solution, the software segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global SaaS-based SCM market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to high level of cost savings on the total cost of ownership and increase in need for real-time material monitoring and forecasting of production plan by companies operating in several industry verticals including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, and others. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to effective functioning of platforms and software.On the basis of solution, the software segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The major factors influencing the SaaS-based SCM software market is high level of cost savings on total cost of ownership and increase in need for real time material monitoring and forecasting of production plan by several industry verticals including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, and others. However, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the last few years, the adoption of SaaS based supply chain management software has notably increased, which has resulted in the adoption of supply chain management services across different industry verticals, as it assures effective functioning of software.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/saas-based-scm-market/purchase-options By user type, the large enterprises segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of SCM software to integrate this software into their existing software and inventories. Furthermore, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of cloud-based supply chain management software, as it provides cost-effective and efficient solution for SMEs.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global SaaS-based SCM industry , and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to surge in spending on transportation & logistics that improves the implementation of automation technologies in logistics and supply chains and adoption from the transportation & logistic industry in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth and ongoing development in the services sector that led business enterprises to invest heavily in SaaS-based SCM to sustain the growth and improve productivity.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4484 Based on industry vertical, the consumer goods segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global SaaS-based SCM market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to smooth synchronization among in-store, online, and mobile applications for consistent consumer experience and ensuring collaboration between stakeholders for personalized customer service. However, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the need to reduce overall costs, application of advanced technologies, and implementation of new capabilities, such as digital technology and agility.The global SaaS-based SCM market was led by the consumer goods segment in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the SaaS-based SCM Market Forecast period. The implementation of SCM solutions by the CG industry has facilitated synchronization among in-store, online, and mobile applications for consistent consumer experience, ensuring collaboration between stakeholders for personalized customer service.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4484 Due to this outbreak, number of industries have been affected and maintaining the complex supply chain networks is becoming difficult for them, which is expected to drive the demand for SaaS-based SCM . For instance, according to a survey conducted by "Institute for Supply Chain Management Organization" in March 2020, almost 75% of the companies reported global SCM disruptions in one form or other due to the corona virus related transportation restrictions and it is further expected to increase in the upcoming few weeks. In the aftermath of severe disturbance from the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises across the globe are intended to review their supply chain strategies to turn out to become resilient, collaborative, and coordinate with clients, suppliers, and other stakeholders. To do that, they will increase investment in SaaS-based SCM, which is expected to be opportunistic for the growth of the market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫,𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞,𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐒𝐀𝐏 𝐒𝐄,𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,𝐈𝐁𝐌,𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐉𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:hyperscale data center market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/06/13/2460860/0/en/Hyperscale-Data-Center-Market-to-Generate-585-0-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/09/28/2304041/0/en/Global-Automatic-Identification-and-Data-Capture-Market-to-Reach-121-07-billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html Call Center AI Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/01/11/2364514/0/en/Call-Center-AI-Market-to-Reach-9-94-Billion-By-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.