ADO Air 30 Ultra, the World’s First Integrated Auto Triple-Speed E-Bike, to be Launched on Indiegogo

HONG KONG, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADO Ebike, a leading innovation in urban electric mobility, is set to launch its latest groundbreaking e-bike, the Air 30 Ultra, through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign on February 25, 2025. This revolutionary e-bike introduces an industry-first internal 3-speed auto-shifting system, powered by BAFANG, to redefine urban commuting with smarter, smoother, and more efficient rides.Industry-First: Integrated Auto Triple-Speed TechnologyThe Air 30 Ultra is the world’s first e-bike featuring an internal 3-speed auto-shifting motor, powered by BAFANG. This innovative system dynamically adjusts gear ratios to enhance cadence efficiency and eliminate the discomfort of rapid pedaling at higher speeds.Gear Shifting Points:1st to 2nd gear: 13 km/h2nd to 3rd gear: 19 km/hUnlike traditional single-speed e-bikes that often lead to “ghost pedaling,” where motor assistance diminishes due to ineffective cadence detection, the Air 30 Ultra automatically adapts to the rider’s speed, ensuring seamless acceleration up to 25 km/h with optimal pedaling efficiency.Integrated Side-Removal Battery – The Slimmest in Its ClassThe Air 30 Ultra features a sleek, side-removal battery that stays completely hidden from the front, preserving the e-bike’s clean, modern design. With a range of up to 100 km per charge, it’s both lightweight and easy to replace. Measuring just 448mm × 51mm × 52mm, it stands as the slimmest removable battery in the industry, making it perfect for daily commuters.Dual Riding Modes: Effortless Switching for Any RideRiders can switch between modes at the touch of a button, adapting instantly to different riding needs:Eco Mode: Maximizes battery life for energy-efficient daily commutingSports Mode: Provides powerful acceleration for dynamic and performance-driven ridesAdvanced Anti-Theft GPS for Real-Time SecurityEquipped with an integrated IoT module, the Air 30 Ultra offers real-time GPS tracking, allowing riders to monitor their bike’s location anytime, anywhere.Early Bird Benefits on IndiegogoThe Air 30 Ultra will officially launch on Indiegogo on February 25, 2025. Early supporters can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 40% by subscribing now. Join us on the ADO Air 30 series Facebook Group About ADOADO Ebike is a global leader in e-mobility, dedicated to innovating urban transportation with high-quality, technologically advanced electric bikes. With a mission to make green travel accessible to everyone, ADO continues to push the boundaries of urban cycling.To learn more, visit ADO Ebike: https://www.adoebike.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.