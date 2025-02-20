Submit Release
Ghostnaps releases ‘WHEN WILL WE LET GO?’ – the first single from upcoming sophomore album ‘TAKE ME WITH YOU!!’

WHEN WILL WE LET GO? Cover Art

Ghostnaps unveils ‘WHEN WILL WE LET GO?’, a hypnotic first look into ‘TAKE ME WITH YOU!!’ - blending euphoria, melancholy, and restless energy.

‘WHEN WILL WE LET GO?’ came near the end of the album process, but felt like the only way to start. It captures where I am, where this project is, and the space between holding on and moving forward.”
— Ghostnaps (Richard Lathrop)
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghostnaps (Richard Lathrop) unveils ‘WHEN WILL WE LET GO?’, the first glimpse into the world of his upcoming sophomore album, ‘TAKE ME WITH YOU!!’

A song built on tension and release, ‘WHEN WILL WE LET GO?’ drifts between holding on and letting go. Sweeping, dreamlike synths float over a hypnotic pulse, pulling from dance music’s emotional core - then twisting it into something raw and restless. It’s dance music for the moments when time stretches thin - when the past still lingers, but the future is already closing in.

“This track feels like watching something slip away in real time,” says Lathrop. “There’s a moment in every ending where everything is still there, but you already know it’s over. ‘WHEN WILL WE LET GO?’ is about that space - before the final word, before the last step out the door.”

The single marks the opening chapter of ‘TAKE ME WITH YOU!!’, a project that expands on the world Ghostnaps has been building - where euphoria and melancholy, movement and stillness, nostalgia and futurism collide. As the album unfolds throughout 2025, Ghostnaps will bring it to life through live shows, music videos, and merch drops. This is just the beginning.

‘WHEN WILL WE LET GO?’ is out now on all streaming platforms.

For fans of Fred again.., jigitz, Pluko, Daniel Allan, Jai Wolf, and the euphoric highs between nostalgia and the dancefloor.

Richard Lathrop
Ghostnaps
richard@ghostnaps.com
