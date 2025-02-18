Hadoop Market to Reach $842.25 Billion by 2030 at 37.4% CAGR | AMR

hadoop market

By component, the services segment accounted for the largest Hadoop market share in 2020.

Affordable and rapid data processing and rise in demand for data analytics with generation of large volumes of unstructured data drive the growth of the global Hadoop market. ” — Allied Market Research

The global 𝐇𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $35.74 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $842.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.4% from 2021 to 2030. Depending on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment holds the largest market share in the Hadoop market due to huge amount of data generated in the telecom sector through call records, text messages, and data transfer. However, the trade & transportation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing data generation in the logistics department and Hadoop deployment for handling this generated data. Hadoop is an Apache Software Foundation-managed open-source project. It is a distributed processing technique that may be utilized for big data analysis in a variety of industries. In addition, when compared to standard data analysis tools, such as RDBMS (Relational Database Management System), it is less expensive. Hadoop began as a simple, powerful, efficient, and distributed platform. Its implementation, on the other hand, includes advantages such as scalability, which helps to lower operational costs, and the utilization of commodity hardware for dependable distribution. Compared to a sophisticated algorithm and raw data, Hadoop architecture offers a lot simpler algorithm and more data availability. Cost-effective and fast data processing and large volumes of unstructured data boost the growth of the global Hadoop market. In addition, increase in demand for data analytics positively impacts the growth of the market. However, increase in security concerns regarding Hadoop architecture, distributed computing, and access to data and fragmented data hamper the market growth. On the contrary, partnerships and funding's taking place in Hadoop market and data fusion is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.The Hadoop market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, end user, and region. Based on component, the services segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global Hadoop market. On the other hand, the software segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 39.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report also includes hardware segment. Based on region, the global Hadoop market across North America held the lion's share in 2019, with around two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period. Other region studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.The Hadoop Market report offers an in depth study of the market trends, opportunity, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. Increase in competition in the business environment, rise in adoption of Hadoop-as-a-Service by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and flexibility and agility for businesses provided by Hadoop drive the growth of the global Hadoop market. On the other hand, low security for highly confidential data and lack of awareness regarding the advantages of Hadoop technology impede the market. Nevertheless, ongoing partnerships and funding taking place and growth in popularity of e-commerce are anticipated to present worthwhile opportunities to market players.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Amazon Web ServicesCisco Systems, Inc.Cloudera, Inc.Datameer, Inc.Hitachi Data SystemsFair Isaac CorporationMapR TechnologiesMarkLogicMicrosoft CorporationTeradata Corporation Based on end user, the market is divided on the basis of BFSI, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, government & defense, media & entertainment, energy & utility, trade & transportation, and others. The IT and telecommunication segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around one-fifth of the global Hadoop market. However, the trade and transportation segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 45.7% during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Region wise, the Hadoop market size was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the services sector, which drives business enterprises to invest heavily in business analytics software to sustain growth and improve productivity. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to shift toward digital transformation, rise in cloud deployment among small & medium businesses, and ongoing modernization of manufacturing drive heavy investment in emerging economies is expected to boost the Hadoop market size. Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-fifth of the global Hadoop market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to adoption by large organizations for large-scale data analysis and processing, handling customer issues, and enhancing customer satisfaction through prompt response. However, the trade & transportation segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to crucial role of Hadoop monitoring systems in ensuring passenger safety by analyzing the large amount of data generated by every part of a vehicle.

