OLED Materials Market Navigating Change A Comprehensive Guide to Future Proofing Your Business

OLED Materials Market Overview

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Allied Market Research, titled " OLED Materials Market by Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global OLED materials market was valued at $5,932 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $25,731 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific led the market in 2016, holding over two-thirds of the global share.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2961 Key Market Insights:OLED materials include substrates, encapsulation, cathode, anode, hole injection material (HIL), electron transport material (ETL), emissive material (EML), and others (HTL, EBL). In 2016, the substrates segment dominated the global market, driven by rising population and evolving consumer lifestyles. The increasing demand for smartphones is a key factor boosting market growth.Segment Highlights:✔️ Substrates Segment Leads Market:- The substrates segment held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant.- However, the cathode segment is anticipated to gain traction in the coming years.- In 2016, the cathode and substrates segments collectively accounted for over one-third of the market share.✔️ Display Application Drives Demand:- The display segment accounted for a major share in 2016 and is projected to maintain its dominance.- Within this segment, smartphones and television & monitors contributed to over 60% of the total market share in 2016.- Rising demand for smartphones, aggressive advertising, and expanding retail channels are fueling growth.Regional Insights:🌏 Asia-Pacific:- The largest regional market in 2016, expected to maintain its dominance.- China and India are projected to capture three-fourths of the Asia-Pacific OLED materials market by 2023.- India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2017 to 2023.🌎 LAMEA:Forecast to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 30.8%.Driven by increasing adoption of OLED technology in smartphones and televisions.Key Market Findings:📌 Cathode segment to grow at a CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period.📌 LAMEA region to register the highest growth at a CAGR of 30.8%.📌 Substrates segment accounted for over 25% of the global market in 2016.Leading Players in the OLED Materials Market:The global OLED materials market is highly competitive, with key industry players focusing on strategic partnerships and innovations. Major companies include:- Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.- DuPont- Novaled GmbH- Merck KGaA- LG Chem- TCI America- Sumitomo Chemical- Universal Display- The Dow Chemical Company- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.The increasing demand for OLED displays and lighting applications is expected to drive further market expansion in the coming years.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/OLED-materials-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

