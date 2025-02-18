NFG Acquires Controlling Stake in Cayman-Based Kessner Capital Management Ltd., Expanding African Investment Portfolio

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFG SA (“NFG”), a Swiss private investment firm, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a 76% controlling stake in Kessner Capital Management Ltd. (“Kessner”), a Cayman-based alternative investment management company specializing in debt solutions for African markets. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. This acquisition is accompanied by an investment of up to $50 million, aimed at expanding Kessner’s tailored debt solution across the continent.

Economic projections for Africa show a GDP increase from 3.4% in 2024 to 4.0% by 2026, spurred by growth in key economies including Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is enhancing trade and investment across the continent, presenting new opportunities for Kessner to expand its market presence.

NFG, with offices in Geneva, London, and Los Angeles, is a global investment firm specializing in insurance and reinsurance, financial services, asset management, energy, and real estate. The firm operates extensively across Europe, the USA, the Caribbean, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

This acquisition reflects a strategic enhancement of NFG’s global investment portfolio and a commitment to contributing positively to Africa's economic development.

Keith D. Beekmeyer, Chairman and CEO of NFG, commented “NFG and its affiliated companies have deep experience operating in emerging markets and specifically, the African markets. By combining and leveraging the strengths of both Kessner and NFG, I am confident we can position Kessner as a leading provider of alternative debt solutions for companies across Africa.”

Bruno-Maurice Monny, Managing Partner of Kessner, remarked “With NFG’s resources and global reach, coupled with their anchor capital towards our new fund strategy, we are positioned to be the premier capital partner for African businesses. This partnership will enhance our ability to support and scale the region’s most promising companies.”

NFG recently announced its strategic investment from Beverly Hills, California based private equity firm, NMS Capital Group, which values NFG at approximately $2.5 billion.



About NFG SA

NFG SA is a global private investment firm specializing in private equity and structured finance investments in companies across the insurance, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. NFG focuses on transformative business combinations within North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, establishing a strategic international presence. NFG was originally founded by Keith Beekmeyer and Andy Bye in 2017, emerging from the insurance industry to address the financing needs of underbanked companies. The firm quickly expanded its capabilities through key acquisitions, including a dedicated reinsurance company, asset manager and a Lloyd’s insurance brokerage, enhancing its position within the sector. For more information, please visit www.nfgsa.com.



About Kessner Capital Management Ltd.

Kessner Capital Management Ltd. is an alternative investment management company focused on providing innovative investment solutions aimed at providing exposure to African markets. The firm is led by a management team with over 150 years of combined management experience. For more information, please visit www.kessner.co.uk.

