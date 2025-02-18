BC Platforms Appoints Mukhtar Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Growth and Real-World Data Innovation

ZÜRICH, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in real-world data (RWD), healthcare data management, and analytics, announces the appointment of Mukhtar Ahmed as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 17th, 2025.

Over his 30-year career, Mukhtar has served on the boards of the National Health Service (NHS) and several venture capital and private equity-funded companies. He was the former President of the Science Group at Clarivate, President of eHealth at Bioclinica, and Global Vice President for Life Sciences at Oracle Corporation. Prior to these he held senior leadership positions at Medidata, Parexel and Kendle spanning across the life sciences, medical devices, healthcare and technology industry sectors.

"I am honored to join BC Platforms at such a transformative time for the life sciences and healthcare industry,” said Mukhtar. “The company’s unique technology capabilities, global reach, and commitment to privacy-preserving patient data position us as a leader and trusted partner in real-world data innovation. I look forward to working with our talented team to advance patient-centric research and unlock new possibilities for pharma and healthcare customers worldwide.”

As CEO, Mukhtar will focus on expanding global impact, strengthening strategic partnerships, and delivering groundbreaking solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry with the experienced management team.

"With Mukhtar’s leadership, BC Platforms is poised to redefine the future of real-world data solutions,” said Jan Berger, Chairperson, BC Platforms. “His deep expertise and leadership will be instrumental in capitalizing on our strengths to accelerate growth and deepen our impact with our life sciences and healthcare customers”.

“I want to also extend my gratitude to BC Platforms team, management and our CFO and Interim CEO Kaj Työppönen for leading the company through the management transition”. Kaj will continue in his strategic role as a senior executive of the company.

BC Platforms is leading the future of RWD excellence

With its proven business model and unique access to global RWD, BC Platforms is reshaping how the life sciences industry accesses and leverages diverse global patient data through its secure, federated trusted research platform. Under Mukhtar’s leadership, the company will continue to capitalize on its core strengths:

Unmatched Global Patient Data Access: A catchment of 80 million patient records, providing tech-enabled access to regulatory-grade, multi-modal data with an unmatched footprint in Europe and Asia.

Integrated Software with Federation Architecture: BC Platforms offers a full-stack technology solution to set up and connect Trusted Research Environments (TREs) for primary and secondary use of RWD.

Proven Global Scalability Across Life Sciences and Healthcare: A trusted partner-of-choice for both healthcare and life sciences, BC Platforms has established a blue-chip customer base and secured landmark partnerships such as its exclusive collaboration with NTT for the national rollout of Japan’s Precision Medicine Platform.



A New Era of Growth & Innovation

The demand for global real-world data is growing as healthcare and pharma seek seamless collaboration to accelerate life-saving treatments. Breaking data silos is key to unlocking RWD’s full potential while ensuring security and privacy. Driving accelerated innovation in precision medicine and drug development is a key for health industry success.

BC Platforms will focus on expanding its global real-world data ecosystem, accelerating and enabling AI-driven analytics, and deepening strategic partnerships. The company remains committed to delivering best-in-class RWD solutions that empower pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare organizations to make data-driven decisions with speed, scale, and regulatory confidence.

BC Platform recently announced the launch of the first and only Full European Health Data Space (EHDS)-ready platform, supporting health data exchange across Europe in a secure way. The technology is designed to specifically support EU healthcare institutions needing to comply with European Health Data Space (EHDS) regulations for primary and secondary usage of patient data. It will harness significant automation capabilities and AI-based tools to meet the anticipated demand for EU data.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms provides its international life sciences and healthcare clients with tools, enabling valuable insights across the entire spectrum of research and development, from target identification to fulfilling post-marketing requirements. As a real-world data (RWD) solutions company powered by its leading technology platform, the company is on a mission to deliver personalized medicines using RWD and analytics. BC Platforms has been deploying its federated data analysis and pioneering TREs since 1997, offering the most advanced, reliable platforms with the highest data privacy and security standards.

The company’s acquisitions of Medexprim, in December 2023, and 4Pharma Ltd, in June 2023, have significantly expanded its ability to provide global biopharma partners with fast and secure access to real-world clinical and imaging data assets across Europe, as well as new clinical research services for accelerating the translation of innovations into clinical practice. Taken together, these capabilities provide its customers with actionable insights to advance precision healthcare and conduct research and development more efficiently, thereby helping patients receive better treatments and care.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, we have a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 25 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. We have global operations with our headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, R&D in Espoo, Finland, and Singapore, as well as a presence in London, UK, Lund, Sweden, Toulouse, France and Boston, USA. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

