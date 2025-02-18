Fourth Roundtable of the ADBI-ADB Asian Climate Finance Dialogue

Time of Event

Day 1: 09:00–17:00 Tokyo time

Day 2: 09:00–14:30 Tokyo time

Summary

In November 2023, ADBI in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), launched the ADBI-ADB Asian Climate Finance Dialogue to promote policy actions by governments, financial regulators, and central banks and deepen understanding of climate-related information disclosure to scale-up climate finance while ensuring financial sustainability. This requires investors, lenders, and borrowers to understand risk-adjusted returns, risk mitigation strategies, and transition plans to support the region financially toward achieving net-zero emissions. Additionally, improved disclosure standards and greater data availability from corporations and financial institutions are crucial for building financial stability against climate risks.

Following the three previous roundtables, which covered corporate climate disclosure and transition finance approaches, the Fourth Roundtable will focus on establishing greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets (net and gross), metrics, and issues related to carbon credits. It will also provide updates on global and regional trends related to climate-related disclosure.

Objectives

Raise awareness on establishing GHG emission reduction targets and issues linked to carbon credits

Gather data on current practices, challenges, and implementation plans from each regulator to improve corporate climate disclosure to attract climate finance

Stimulate policy dialogue on these topics and sharing of international best practices

Output

Increased information-sharing on countries’ approaches to the adoption of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Standards, net and gross GHG emission reduction targets, and carbon markets through a questionnaire distributed before the event and the subsequent discussions

Increased awareness and understanding of carbon credits policy options

Strengthen policy dialogue with exchange about good practices and areas to be improved

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partner

Asian Development Bank (ADB)