Coatings Resins Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for the Future

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled " Coating Resins Market by Type, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the global coating resins market was valued at $35,101 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $52,901 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. The acrylic segment accounted for more than 22% of the global coating resins market share in 2017.Coating resins are essential organic compounds used in decorative and industrial coatings to protect surfaces from extreme environmental conditions. These coatings offer high durability, adhesion, corrosion resistance, and wear resistance, making them widely used in industries such as furniture, automotive, marine, and protective applications. In recent years, the market has witnessed significant advancements, including the development of novel industrial bio-based coatings, further propelling market growth.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4696 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:The market is segmented into acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, alkyd, vinyl, unsaturated polyester resin, saturated polyester resin, and others. The saturated polyester resins segment is expected to be the most lucrative, owing to its well-balanced mechanical and chemical properties, better dimensional stability, and ease of handling and processing.𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:The market is categorized into waterborne, conventional solvent-borne, high-solid solvent-borne, powder coating, radiation-cured, and others. The radiation-cured coating resins segment is projected to be the most lucrative due to its lower VOC content, making it an environmentally friendly option. These resins are used to manufacture coatings that exhibit superior resistance to scratches, impacts, abrasion, chemicals, and mechanical wear.𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The market is classified into architectural, industrial, protective & marine, automotive OEM, vehicle refinish, and others. The architectural segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for architectural coatings, fueled by the expanding housing market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:- The radiation-cured coating resins segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.30% from 2018 to 2025.- The alkyd segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% in terms of value.- The Asia-Pacific coating resins market is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.80% in terms of value.- Europe accounted for more than 43% of the global coating resins market share in 2017.- The U.S. represented more than 57% of the North American market in 2017.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:In 2017, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for more than 79% of the global coating resins industry in terms of value. This dominance is attributed to rapid economic development and an increase in construction projects in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the European Union’s economy has witnessed substantial growth since the euro crisis, driven by increased tourism, employment growth, favorable trade policies with minimal tariffs, and accelerated industrialization and urbanization.With ongoing advancements in bio-based coatings, coupled with increasing demand in key industries, the global coating resins market is poised for steady growth throughout the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coatings-resins-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

