Police on assault at popular nightclub in Pretoria

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service(SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has directed the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni to track and trace suspects who are alleged to have violently abused and assaulted a group of men at a popular nightclub in Pretoria.

General Masemola is also calling on all victims who were subjected to the abuse and assault by the suspects to come forward and open a case at the Brooklyn police station which is in the jurisdiction of the said establishment or at any nearest police station, wherein the case will be later transferred to the Brooklyn police station .

The police are at this stage looking at various offences that have been committed including assault, assault GBH, crimen injuria, and kidnapping.

The actions depicted in the video also contravene the POPIA Act in which they displayed and distributed the faces and bodily features of the victims.

Witnesses and those who have knowledge of the incident are also encouraged to come forward to assist police investigations.

General Masemola has described the incident depicted in the videos as inhumane, barbaric, unacceptable and degrading.

The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has since instructed the District Commissioner of Tshwane, Major General Thine to conduct a site visit to the establishment to source more information and evidence. A compliance inspection of the establishment will also unfold.

General Masemola assures the nation that the law will take its course and that the necessary resources will be deployed to assist in investigating this case and bringing the perpetrators thereof to justice.

Media enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

