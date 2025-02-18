Gradeall Achieves Record U.S. Sales as Demand Grows for Advanced Tire Recycling Equipment

Tyre Cutting and recycling machinery Tyre Cutting and recycling machinery Gradeall Tyre Splitter and recycling machinery Gradeall Tyre Wall Cutter and recycling machinery Gradeall Tyre Wall Cutter and recycling machinery Gradeall - Mk2

Gradeall, a leader in waste management machinery, announces record sales in the United States as more companies seek solutions for tire disposal and recycling.

It’s exhilarating to see U.S. businesses wholeheartedly embrace advanced waste equipment.” — Conor Murphy, Gradeall

FLORIDA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gradeall , a global leader in advanced waste management machinery, proudly announces record sales in the United States as more American companies seek cutting-edge solutions for scrap tire disposal and recycling. From Texas to California, Florida, and other major markets, businesses embracing Gradeall’s tire recycling equipment—particularly its tire balers sidewall cutters , and integrated machinery—are slashing disposal overhead, generating new revenue from reclaimed materials, and meeting stricter environmental regulations with ease.This surge in U.S. adoption illustrates the rising demand for efficient, eco-friendly waste handling across diverse industries. Whether for heavy-duty truck fleets, automotive repair networks, or municipal authorities facing mounting landfill constraints, Gradeall’s specialized solutions offer a transformative approach: converting end-of-life tires from a liability into an opportunity.1. A Milestone Achievement: Record Sales in the USABuilding on three decades of engineering expertise, Gradeall’s expansion into the American market has gathered unprecedented momentum:Revenue and Unit Growth*Over the past 12 months, Gradeall has recorded a 50% increase in U.S. machinery sales compared to the previous year, marking the highest rate of growth in its international portfolio.*Unit shipments for tire balers and sidewall cutters in particular have doubled, propelled by the wave of large automotive and logistics clients seeking more advanced end-of-life tire solutions.Growing State-by-State Presence*Texas: With some of the nation’s largest trucking routes and a vigorous tire retreading sector, Texas has emerged as a key early adopter, turning scrap tires into crumb rubber or steel.*California: Tighter environmental mandates and rising disposal costs in major metros like Los Angeles and the Bay Area push local fleets and recyclers to adopt specialized machinery.*Florida: With a thriving tourism and automotive service industry, Florida’s businesses seek robust tire handling solutions, spurred by state-level crackdowns on illegal dumping in rural and coastal areas.“It’s exhilarating to see U.S. businesses wholeheartedly embrace advanced waste equipment,” says Conor Murphy at Gradeall. “From Texas-based trucking companies to California’s sustainability-driven fleets, our record sales reflect the nation’s readiness for a fresh, innovative approach to tire disposal.”2. Why Tire Recycling Is BoomingWhile used tires have long plagued landfills and backlots, a convergence of factors now drives tire recycling demand to new heights:*Rising Disposal Costs: Landfill operators across many states impose higher fees for bulky waste, including scrap tires, fueling interest in alternative approaches.*Environmental & Regulatory Pressures: States like California, Texas, and others limit tire stockpiles or ban them from landfills altogether. Meanwhile, local health departments warn of fire hazards and mosquito-borne diseases tied to tire dumps.*Market Value for Rubber & Steel: Crumb rubber for sports surfaces, civil engineering fill, or pyrolysis feedstock is in high demand, while separated steel from tires can be resold to scrap metal buyers.*Corporate Sustainability: Automotive fleets, manufacturers, and e-commerce hubs are upgrading ESG programs, capturing tangible data on landfill diversion and carbon reduction.In line with these market forces, Gradeall’s specialized solutions reimagine what was once “rubbish” as a valuable resource waiting to be tapped.3. Gradeall’s Standout Products & How They WorkA. Tire BalersPurpose & Advantages*Tire balers transform unwieldy scrap tires into compact, stackable bales, reducing storage footprints by up to 80%.*Easier to transport, these bales fit neatly into shipping containers or trucks, lowering freight costs for further reprocessing.Key Features*High-Pressure Hydraulics: Provide the force to compress even large truck or off-road tires into uniform blocks.*Safety Systems: Built-in guards, emergency stops, and user-friendly control panels protect operators from hazards.*Application Range: Perfect for municipalities, tire collection points, or large fleet operators with hundreds (or thousands) of tires monthly.B. Sidewall Cutters & Rim SeparatorsSimplifying Tire Reclamation*Removing sidewalls before baling or separating steel rims from rubber eliminates cross-contamination, boosting the final material’s resale value.*The process yields clean steel suitable for scrap buyers and rubber segments for crumb rubber lines or pyrolysis.Typical Use Cases*Automotive Garages: Recurring high tire turnover—sidewall cutters let shops store or bale rubber more efficiently, evading landfill fees.*Fleet Maintenance Depots: Large trucking or bus companies can systematically process end-of-life tires, recouping valuable steel on each batch.C. Horizontal & Vertical Balers for Other RecyclablesAlthough tire solutions are front-and-center for many U.S. customers, Gradeall also supplies general balers for cardboard, plastics, or aluminum cans—offering broad synergy for companies seeking to unify all waste streams under advanced compaction.“What sets Gradeall apart,” notes Conor Murphy at Gradeall, “is our machinery’s adaptability and durability—crucial in the American landscape, where volumes can be immense, environmental conditions vary, and reliability can’t be compromised.”4. U.S. Success Stories: Real Impact on the GroundThroughout the country, forward-leaning businesses and local authorities are reaping tangible benefits from Gradeall’s tire recycling technology:1. Trucking Fleet in Texas*Challenge: Over 5,000 tires per year from long-haul rigs. Landfill fees ballooned, while large piles risked compliance fines.*Solution: Installed a Gradeall tire baler plus sidewall cutters. Compressed tires shipped monthly to a crumb rubber facility in Dallas.*Result: Disposal costs slashed by 40%, net new revenue from rubber sales, improved compliance with state-level tire regulations.2. Municipal Transfer Station in California*Challenge: Surging tires from local car owners and auto dealers. Not enough space to store them, frequent complaints of mosquito breeding.*Solution: Acquired Gradeall’s high-capacity tire baler. The station quickly bales incoming loads, preventing tire buildup.*Result: Freed yard space, boosted site safety, and garnered praise from the city council for reducing environmental hazards.3. Automotive Retail Chain in Florida*Challenge: Dozens of branches across Florida’s major cities generating daily used tires. Hauling them uncompressed was expensive.*Solution: Deployed smaller-scale tire balers at central hubs, sidewall cutters for specialized needs.*Result: Enhanced brand’s green image, shipped tires cost-effectively to a local pyrolysis plant, cut logistic overhead by a third.Such case studies illustrate how Gradeall’s solutions integrate seamlessly, driving immediate operational savings, new revenue streams, and compliance benefits across varied states and business models.5. Why Record Sales? Four Key DriversGradeall’s U.S. success stems from multiple converging factors:Heightened Sustainability Goals*Companies are under internal and external pressure to demonstrate real environmental progress. Advanced tire recycling resonates with shareholders, regulators, and customers alike.Cost-Efficiency & Profit Potential*By adopting mechanical solutions that compress, separate, and reorganize end-of-life materials, businesses reduce disposal fees and glean a new commodity to sell.State-Level Mandates & Enforcement*Major states crack down on illegal tire dumping or set stringent landfill bans. Gradeall’s record sales reflect a wave of compliance-driven spending across corporate fleets, local councils, and private waste operators.Scalability & User-Friendliness*Gradeall’s balers, sidewall cutters, and rim separators are built with sturdy engineering, simple controls, and quick maintenance protocols. This user-centric design suits large U.S. sites and smaller shops alike, accelerating adoption.“Our machinery checks every box—reliability, ROI, environmental compliance—which resonates strongly in the American market,” adds Conor Murphy from Gradeall.6. Future Outlook: Expanding U.S. Footprint, Innovating FurtherHaving secured record sales, Gradeall looks to expand its presence in new states while enhancing R&D for next-gen solutions:New Regional Support Centers*Plans are underway to establish or reinforce service hubs in regions with high tire throughput—e.g., the Midwest’s industrial corridors, the Atlantic seaboard, or the Southeastern states.IoT and Data Integration*Gradeall aims to integrate sensors and software that record bale counts, machine usage, or downtime, letting clients measure cost savings in real time. This aligns with widespread Industry 4.0 transformations.Collaboration with U.S. Recyclers*By forging direct ties with crumb rubber plants, steel scrap dealers, or pyrolysis operators, Gradeall ensures that end users can seamlessly monetize compressed tires or other recyclables.Green Partnerships*Partnerships with large retailers, automotive brands, or national waste management players are on the horizon, furthering the brand’s mission to standardize advanced waste handling across the U.S.“We’re just scratching the surface,” remarks Conor Murphy from Gradeall. “America’s appetite for better, smarter waste solutions is huge, and we’re fully committed to shaping that future—one baled tire at a time.”7. Call to Action & Contact DetailsFrom smaller automotive shops grappling with local disposal fees, to multi-state fleets handling tens of thousands of tires, Gradeall stands ready to equip American businesses with robust, efficient, and user-friendly tire recycling machinery. To learn more about how these solutions can cut overhead, unlock new revenue, and bolster your sustainability performance:Contact Gradeall: https://gradeall.com/contact/ Request a free ROI analysis: Let Gradeall’s experts show how quickly tire baling or sidewall cutting can pay off, tailored to your specific volumes and operational constraints.In Demand Recylcing Machines:1.Gradeall Tire BalerThe Gradeall Tire Baler stands at the forefront of transforming end-of-life tires from a cumbersome liability into a compact, manageable commodity. Engineered with high-pressure hydraulics, this baler applies extreme force to compress stacks of used tires—whether they’re standard car tires, truck tires, or even certain off-road variants—into uniform, dense bales. By drastically reducing the bulk these tires occupy, the Tire Baler simplifies both storage and transport, enabling businesses to free up precious floor or yard space and minimize skip or container usage.One of its key benefits is the export-friendly dimensions of the final bales. Companies and councils can neatly load these blocks into shipping containers or trailers with minimal wasted space, lowering logistical costs. From an environmental standpoint, these bales reduce hazards like fire risk and water retention, important for avoiding mosquito breeding and potential health violations. With robust steel construction and user-friendly control panels, the Gradeall Tire Baler suits busy recycling depots, large fleet operators, and local authorities grappling with mountains of old tires. Maintenance is streamlined, thanks to accessible hydraulic components and ongoing support from Gradeall’s service team. In short, by investing in the Tire Baler, businesses across Northern Ireland and beyond unlock both immediate disposal savings and the capacity to monetize scrap rubber—turning what was once a disposal cost into a potential revenue source.2. Gradeall Sidewall CutterThe Gradeall Sidewall Cutter is a specialized piece of equipment designed to extract maximum value from discarded tires. By removing the tire’s sidewall, operators separate the steel-beaded portion from the more flexible tread. This two-part outcome is significant for anyone aiming to sell crumb rubber or steel, as it reduces cross-contamination and elevates the quality of the recycled materials. When sidewalls are cut off before baling or shredding, it not only optimizes the baling process but also grants a cleaner, more marketable product for secondary processing plants that convert rubber into new items—such as athletic surfaces, insulation, or other crumb rubber applications.Ease of use is central to the Sidewall Cutter’s design. It features a stable platform, a well-secured blade system, and operator safety measures like integrated guards. This ensures staff can work efficiently without compromising on health and safety standards. Moreover, the cutter’s throughput capacity adapts to high-volume scenarios, making it especially beneficial for municipal collection centers or tire distribution hubs that handle hundreds of tires a day. By cleanly slicing off sidewalls, businesses and councils ensure fewer disruptions in downstream recycling, more consistent bale dimensions, and a simpler path to reclaiming steel rims. Ultimately, the Gradeall Sidewall Cutter lays the groundwork for a seamless tire recycling workflow, complementing other specialized equipment like tire balers or rim separators.3. Gradeall Rim SeparatorCompleting the trifecta of tire recycling solutions is the Gradeall Rim Separator. Many end-of-life tires still come attached to metal rims, and separating these materials by hand is time-consuming, labor-intensive, and unsafe. The Rim Separator takes on this challenge with mechanical precision: by positioning each tire-and-rim assembly in the device, operators remove the rim quickly and reliably. This process yields two saleable outputs—steel rims (which can be directed to scrap metal buyers) and the rubber tire, ready for baling or further processing.Key to the Rim Separator’s appeal is its throughput speed: even mid-sized facilities can process a significant number of tire-rim assemblies in one shift, drastically cutting labor hours. The risk of manual handling injuries or blade accidents also diminishes, as the machine itself enforces consistent, safe procedures. Once separated, rims command a favorable price from metal recyclers, offsetting the cost of the original tire disposal. Meanwhile, the leftover rubber can be compressed into bales or further refined. This synergy is particularly invaluable for automotive depots, scrapyards, or local councils looking to streamline complex waste streams. By integrating the Rim Separator with sidewall cutters and tire balers, operators create a comprehensive tire recycling chain that draws maximum value from what used to be a costly disposal challenge.4. Gradeall Cardboard BalerWhile tires often grab headlines in advanced recycling, cardboard remains one of the most abundant packaging wastes in retail, distribution, and manufacturing. The Gradeall Cardboard Baler addresses this with a robust design that compresses loose cardboard into tightly packed bales, sometimes reducing volume by up to 90%. This achievement is vital in a bustling warehouse or store, where piles of flat boxes can impede workflow and consume large areas of storage. By baling cardboard, businesses switch from expensive skip rentals or frequent bin collections to neat, single-step disposal—potentially saving thousands annually in haulage fees.Even more compelling is the resale potential for baled cardboard, which is often purchased by local or national paper mills. Many Northern Ireland companies discover that their cardboard ‘waste’ is actually a revenue stream once properly compacted and stacked. From the vantage of operational efficiency, a Gradeall Cardboard Baler can be installed near a packing area or loading dock, minimizing staff downtime. The equipment is engineered with straightforward control panels, a stable feed chamber, and robust safety interlocks, ensuring it can handle high daily throughput while safeguarding employees. Maintenance is similarly user-friendly, with easily accessible parts and guidance from Gradeall’s support. For any enterprise seeking a fuss-free but high-impact method of boosting recycling rates, the Cardboard Baler remains a top pick, tying cost benefits directly to improved sustainability metrics.5. Gradeall Plastic & Can BalersPlastic packaging waste—be it film, shrink-wrap, or rigid containers—continues to challenge businesses striving for zero-landfill targets. Similarly, aluminum cans or steel cans can accumulate quickly in food manufacturing or hospitality industries. Gradeall’s Plastic & Can Balers address these streams head-on. By compressing multiple plastic types (pending appropriate sorting) into denser forms, these balers enable significant transport and storage cost reductions.Gradeall’s record-breaking U.S. sales underscore a transformative shift in how American businesses and municipalities handle scrap tires and broader waste streams. Rising disposal costs, environmental mandates, and the lure of recycling profits converge to make advanced machinery an obvious solution. By compressing bulky tires, extracting steel, and facilitating crumb rubber or pyrolysis feedstock, Gradeall’s technology meets the market at a perfect juncture—delivering tangible benefits for diverse states, from the heart of Texas to the coasts of California and Florida.As adoption spreads, it signals a clear message: the future of waste management in America is resource-centric, data-driven, and powered by specialized mechanical engineering. With ongoing expansions, partnerships, and R&D pursuits, Gradeall remains at the forefront—turning used tires and other discards into a strategic advantage for the businesses and communities that choose to lead in this new era of sustainable innovation.

