Gardening Tools Market Size is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 17.21 Billion by 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐†๐š๐ซ๐๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐จ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐIn 2023, Gardening Tools Market Size was estimated to be worth USD 8.21 billion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% from 2024 to 2032, the gardening tools industry is expected to increase from USD 9.23 billion in 2024 to USD 17.21 billion by 2032.The Gardening Tools Market is an essential segment of the home improvement and commercial landscaping industry, playing a vital role in enhancing outdoor spaces. With the growing trend of sustainable living, organic gardening, and urban green spaces, the market has witnessed increased demand for high-quality and durable gardening tools. Innovations in ergonomic designs, smart gardening solutions, and eco-friendly materials are further fueling industry growth.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

The Gardening Tools Market features a competitive landscape with major players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and digital expansion to maintain their market presence.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:
โ€ข Fiskars Group (Finland)
โ€ข Husqvarna AB (Sweden)
โ€ข Falcon Garden Tools Pvt Ltd. (India)โ€ข Ribe Energy Machinery SL (Spain)โ€ข ILAGA Supplies (Spain)โ€ข Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (US)โ€ข Ingersoll Tillage Group Inc. (Canada)โ€ข Bully Tools, Inc. (US)โ€ข Zenport Industries (US)โ€ข Griffon Corporation Inc. (US)

These leading companies are investing in R&D, sustainability initiatives, and digital sales strategies to cater to the evolving demands of modern gardeners and commercial landscapers.

๐'๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

๐‰๐ฎ๐ง ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ', ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ'
Claus Andersen has been named by Husqvarna Group as the Gardena Division's acting president until Pรคr ร strรถm's permanent replacement has been chosen.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

The report categorizes the Gardening Tools Market into different segments based on product, tool holder, end-use, distribution channel, and regional markets, providing a comprehensive overview of market dynamics.

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

The market is segmented into:
โ€ข Lawn Mowers โ€" A staple in both residential and commercial gardening, lawn mowers continue to see advancements in battery-operated and robotic models for efficient lawn maintenance.
โ€ข Blowers, Vacuums & Sweepers โ€" These tools aid in maintaining clean and debris-free gardens, making them popular among both homeowners and commercial landscapers.
โ€ข Pruning Tools โ€" Essential for maintaining plant health, pruning tools include shears, loppers, and hedge trimmers, widely used in residential gardens and professional landscaping.
โ€ข Striking & Digging Tools โ€" Tools like shovels, spades, and hoes remain fundamental for soil preparation and garden maintenance.
โ€ข Chain Saws โ€" Increasingly used for tree maintenance and large-scale gardening, chain saws are available in both electric and gas-powered versions.
โ€ข Others โ€" This category includes hand tools, watering cans, trowels, and garden forks, all essential for hobbyist and professional gardeners.

๐๐ฒ ๐"๐จ๐จ๐ฅ ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ:

โ€ข Engine Tools โ€" Power-driven gardening tools such as electric mowers, hedge trimmers, and chainsaws continue to dominate the market due to their efficiency and effectiveness.
โ€ข Hand Tools โ€" Traditional and manually operated tools remain in demand, especially among gardening enthusiasts who prefer precision and hands-on gardening experiences.

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐-๐"๐ฌ๐ž:

โ€ข Residential โ€" The rising popularity of home gardening, kitchen gardens, and aesthetic landscaping has boosted the demand for user-friendly and affordable gardening tools.
โ€ข Commercial โ€" Professional landscapers, botanical gardens, and public parks require high-performance gardening tools for large-scale maintenance and beautification projects.

๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:

โ€ข Store-Based:
o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets โ€" Large retail stores offer a variety of gardening tools, attracting consumers looking for convenience and in-person product selection.
o Specialty Stores โ€" Dedicated garden centers and home improvement stores remain the preferred choice for high-quality and premium gardening tools.
o Others โ€" This segment includes independent hardware stores and department stores catering to niche gardening needs.
โ€ข Non-Store-Based:
o E-commerce platforms have revolutionized the market by providing a wide range of gardening tools, consumer reviews, and doorstep delivery options, contributing to increased sales.

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

The market research report presents an in-depth geographical analysis, highlighting key trends, market drivers, and growth potential across different regions.

โ€ข North America: With a strong culture of home gardening and an established landscaping industry, North America remains a dominant market for gardening tools. The U.S. leads in demand, supported by rising interest in backyard beautification and sustainable gardening.โ€ข Asia-Pacific: The region is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing urban gardening, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives promoting green spaces. Countries like China, India, and Japan are major contributors to market expansion.โ€ข Europe: Driven by eco-friendly gardening practices and technological advancements in gardening tools, Europe maintains a strong market presence. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are leading the demand for innovative gardening solutions.
โ€ข South America: The increasing trend of urban gardening and commercial landscaping in Brazil and Argentina is fueling demand for efficient and cost-effective gardening tools.
โ€ข Middle East & Africa: As urbanization and environmental awareness grow, the demand for gardening tools in the region is rising, particularly in developing economies investing in green infrastructure and urban landscaping.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Several factors are contributing to the projected growth of the Gardening Tools Market, including:
โ€ข Growing Consumer Interest in Home Gardening: The surge in kitchen gardening, balcony gardening, and DIY landscaping projects has led to increased demand for accessible and user-friendly tools.
โ€ข Technological Innovations in Gardening Equipment: Smart gardening tools, robotic lawnmowers, and battery-operated tools are revolutionizing the industry, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.
โ€ข Rising Popularity of Sustainable and Organic Gardening: As more consumers shift towards eco-friendly gardening practices, there is a growing demand for biodegradable, non-toxic, and energy-efficient gardening tools.
โ€ข Expansion of Online Retail Channels: The convenience of online shopping and the availability of a diverse range of gardening tools have significantly increased consumer access to quality products.
โ€ข Increasing Commercial Landscaping and Urban Green Initiatives: Governments and municipalities are investing in public parks, community gardens, and green infrastructure, driving the demand for high-performance gardening equipment.

๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค

The Gardening Tools Market is expected to witness consistent growth through 2032, driven by sustainability trends, advancements in smart gardening solutions, and increasing urbanization. Emerging trends such as AI-powered gardening tools, self-watering systems, and electric-powered landscaping equipment are set to shape the industry's future. Additionally, a growing preference for durable and ergonomic designs, eco-friendly packaging, and integrated gardening solutions will further fuel market expansion.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET INTRODUCTION
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
MARKET DYNAMICS
MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
โ€ฆ. 