Collection of media accreditation for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

As President of the G20, South Africa will host the first Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, on 20 and 21 February 2025.

The meeting will take place under the theme, Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

Live accreditation details are as follows:

Date: 17 to 18 February 2025

Venue: SAFA House, Nasrec, Johannesburg

Time: 09h00 to 17h00

Required Documents for Live Accreditation:

Valid ID/passport

Press card or letter of assignment on a media house letterhead

Media Parking

Members of the media will use Entrance 5 to gain access to the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec. Members of the media are encouraged to park outside the venue and walk in through Gate 5.

The programme on 20 February 2025 begins at 13h00. Members of the media are expected to be at the venue at the latest by 10h00.

For media enquiries please contact:

Kgopotso Rapakuana: +27 73 058 3876, RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za

Maeba Fhulufhelo: +2760 967 8945, Maebaf@dirco.gov.za

