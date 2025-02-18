North West Legislature meets with North West Parks and Tourism Board over failure to attend meeting, 18 Feb

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism chaired by Hon. Mpho Khunou will hold an oversight meeting with the North West Parks and Tourism Board over the entity’s failure to appear before the Committee to account on delayed payment of salaries at the entity, and challenges on 4 February 2025.

The Board led by the Chairperson, Adv. Tshidi Mogale is expected to account on the delayed payment of salaries at the entity and uncertainties on whether salaries will be paid at the end of February and March; drastic decline in revenue collection in Parks and Tourism Board; instability at senior management level as illustrated by the numerous resignation of Acting Chief Executive Officers; illegal poaching of rhinos which have not been reported to the Portfolio Committee and other concerning matters within Parks Board and Tourism Board.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date : Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Time : 14h00

Venue : Rustenburg Local Municipality (Civic Centre)

Section 115(b) of the Constitutional Act of the Republic of South Africa empowers the Legislature to require any person or provincial institution to report to it.

Adv. Mogale and Members of the North West Parks and Tourism Board are expected to attend the meeting.

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

