Police launch manhunt for foreign national suspects in connection with PTA club incident

The SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations (FCS) unit have taken over investigations into the Pretoria night club incident.

The FCS unit is responsible for the investigation of sexual related offences.

The main charges that are being investigated by the SAPS are the following : compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.

Following a call by the SAPS for victims to come forward, the SAPS confirms that only three victims aged 20, 21 and 22 reported at the Brooklyn police station on Monday evening. According to the victims, they were a group of five friends who were subjected to the abuse. Police are confident that the other two victims will be traced and their statements will also be included in the docket.

The victims allege that the incident happened in January 2023 wherein a dispute arose

between the five friends, bouncers and manager of the nightclub.

The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a store room and began assaulting them, instructed them to insert alchohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves.

Police are also calling on a man who claims to be a former bouncer of the nightclub who goes by the name of Pablo on social media to also come forward to assist police investigations. Pablo has made numerous allegations and police are of the view that he would be instrumental in assisting police to solve this case.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has commended the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni and his team for the speed in which they have attended to this case. General Fannie Masemola is satisfied with the level of response and assures the victims that police will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

Those who have knowledge of the whereabouts of the suspects are encouraged to report to the Brooklyn police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111. Those with smart phones are encouraged to download the MYSAPS app to share information. Those reporting are reminded that they may remain anonymous.

Media enquiries: Brigadier Athlenda Mathe 0820408808