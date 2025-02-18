International Relations and Cooperation briefs media on G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, 19 Feb
The South African Government will brief the media about the First Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held during South Africa’s Presidency of the G20. The meeting will be held on 20 and 21 February 2025 in Nasrec, Johannesburg, under the theme, Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.
The media briefing will be addressed by South Africa’s G20 Sous Sherpas, Ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo and Advocate Nokukhanya Jele, and will focus on the confirmed attendees, the meeting’s agenda and expected outcomes.
The media are invited to the briefing as follows:
Date: 19 February 2025
Time: 11h30 for 12h00
Venue: Media Centre (Hall 5), Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec (media to use Gate 5 entrance)
RSVP: RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za
