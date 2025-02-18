Minister Blade Nzimande presents Astro-Tourism Strategy in Parliament, 18 Feb

Members of the media are cordially invited to the presentation of the Astro-Tourism Strategy in Parliament tomorrow, 18 February 2025, by the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande.

This comes after the strategy was approved by Cabinet and launched by both Ministers of Tourism, Ms Patricia De Lille and Science, Technology and Innovation Prof. Nzimande in Carnarvon on 27 September 2024.

The Astro-Tourism Strategy is a collaboration between the DSTI and the Department of Tourism and is expected to boost economic growth in the area by encouraging tourism. It seeks to enhance the performance of South Africa’s astronomy tourism sector through infrastructure developments and improvements, optimal functioning of various streams of astronomy with tourism offerings and boosting transformation by enhancing the livelihoods of local communities.

It also aims to position the country to become a world class Astro tourism destination that will yield sustainable benefit-sharing opportunities by maximising appropriate investments, improving marketing efforts, and enhancing visitor experience in South Africa.

Both Ministers will discuss the Astro-Tourism Strategy's primary objectives, implementation plan, impact on the tourism and science sectors, and future plans.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Time: 09:30 – 12:30

Venue: Committee Room M314, 3rd floor, Marks Building, Parliament

For more information, please contact:

Veli Mbele

E-mail: veli.mbele@dsti.gov.za

Cell: 064 615 0644

#GovZAUpdates