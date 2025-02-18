MEC Madoda Sambatha hands over greenhouse tunnels to farm in Madibeng

In a move to advance agricultural development and bolster small-scale farming in the North West, MEC Madoda Sambatha of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development officially handed over greenhouse tunnels worth R2.5 million to JT Farm Fresh.

The Bokfontein-based enterprise, located in the Madibeng Local Municipality, received the investment on Friday, 14 February, as part of the Provincial Accelerated Service Delivery Programme, (Thuntsa lerole reloaded) reinforcing the province’s commitment to sustainable farming and food security.

The handover of these greenhouse tunnels aims to enhance the production capacity of TJ Farm Fresh Enterprise, enabling year-round cultivation of various crops and contributing to the local economy. The enterprise specializes in the production of vegetables, this initiative will greatly benefit the production with the new infrastructure, which is set to improve the quality and quantity of their crop yields.

MEC Sambatha emphasized the importance of empowering local farmers and entrepreneurs to contribute to the economic growth of the province while ensuring that communities have access to fresh, locally grown produce. He noted, "By investing in small-scale farmers like JT Farm Fresh, we are building a strong foundation for agriculture that can withstand challenges such as climate change and rising food prices.

These greenhouse tunnels will help improve production efficiency and sustainability, ultimately benefiting the entire community,” emphasised Sambatha.

JT Farm Fresh part owner Mr Jabulani Galubetse, expressed his gratitude for the support received from the department. "This support will significantly enhance our operations, allowing us to scale up our production and meet the increasing demand for fresh produce in the region," said Jabulani.

The support the department has given JT Farm Fresh is substantial towards ensuring the long-term success of small-scale farmers in the district, creating employment opportunities, and enhancing food security for local communities.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will continue to work closely with emerging farmers in the province, providing them with the tools, resources, and guidance necessary to succeed in the agricultural sector.

For inquiries, contact: Ms. Khutala Tshangela

MEC’s Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 458 6915

E-mail: ktshangela06@gmail.com or KTshangela@nwpg.gov.za

