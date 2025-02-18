Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina calls for collective effort to boost STEM education

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, has called for a collective effort to improve science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics education in schools across South Africa.

Opening the second annual Regional Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Education Seminar in Johannesburg today, the Deputy Minister, said South Africa's ability to compete globally and address national challenges through innovation depends on its investment in human capital development.

"We need to work together to unlock our country's immense potential through quality education in STEAM," said the Deputy Minister.

Ms Gina identified several challenges contributing to the decline in STEM enrolment, including poor resources and infrastructure in rural and township schools, lack of computer labs, and limited access to qualified teachers.

The Deputy Minister said the need for committed action and collaboration to address these challenges cannot be overstated and called on all stakeholders to unite and work towards a common goal.

Proposing joint initiatives among all the stakeholders within the national innovation system, the Deputy Minister highlighted the need to include the corporate sector to build industry support for STEM uptake.

The Deputy Minister has already met with business chambers in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, and they have shown interest in partnering with the government to ensure socio-economic development in the country.

The Deputy Minister also announced plans to pioneer schools of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Innovation (STEMI) excellence in each province located in rural areas to serve as models of excellence in the 21st century.

The two-day seminar is a collaborative effort between the Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre (GMMDC) at Nelson Mandela University, Market Place Academy, Sifiso EdTech, and key industry sponsors Deloitte and the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA), and is a testament to the shared responsibility in reshaping the future of STEM education in South Africa's public schools.

Sifiso Learning Group Founder and CEO Sizwe Nxasana said Africa’s future depends on how well our young minds are prepared today.

“STEAM education is not just about numbers and formulas. It is about unlocking critical thinking and problem-solving skills to drive innovation and transformation across our continent,” said Mr Nxasana.

According to Mr Nxasana, not equipping and supporting educators to inspire and challenge their learners would stall Africa’s progress before it even begins.

“Continuous support and professional development for educators are crucial to the success of STEM education initiatives, he said.

Mr Nxasana said the commitment to ongoing support underscores the long-term vision for improving STEM education in South Africa.

“That’s why upskilling our educators with the latest methodologies, integrating technology, project-based learning, and real-world problem-solving is essential. At Sifiso Learning Group, we are committed to ensuring that classrooms are not just places of learning but incubators for the next generation of African innovators, problem-solvers and leaders,” he emphasised.

Professor Werne Olivier, Director of the Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre, said the Regional STEAM Seminar aimed to enhance the quality of learning and teaching in South Africa to align with the evolving future of the workplace.

“Integrating science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics fosters critical thinking and problem-solving in the real world,” said Prof Olivier.

Known for his passion for mathematics, Prof Olivier added that it was critical to build strong communities of practice among educators, learn from experts in the field, and find opportunities for professional development and other resources.

Ms Antoinette Nicolaai of the Gauteng Department of Education welcomed the initiative, saying the department was deeply committed to integrating STEM education into the curriculum to ensure that learners are equipped with the knowledge and the skills necessary for the future.

The seminar equips educators with cutting-edge strategies to drive improved learner outcomes and enhance lesson delivery, student engagement, and professional development.

