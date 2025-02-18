Justice and Constitutional Development on assault at Pretora night club

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development strongly condemns the shocking and deeply disturbing acts of violence, torture, and dehumanisation allegedly perpetrated at Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria, as depicted in widely circulated videos. These reprehensible acts are a gross violation of the fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, which upholds the values of human dignity, equality, and the rule of law.

The Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and it guarantees the inherent dignity and worth of every person. Section 10 explicitly affirms that everyone has the right to have their dignity respected and protected, while Section 12 guarantees freedom and security of the person, including the right to be free from all forms of violence, torture, and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment. The horrific actions witnessed in the videos are an affront to these foundational rights and have no place in our democratic society.

No individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands. South Africa is governed by the rule of law, where justice is administered through legal and constitutional means. The barbaric and inhumane treatment of individuals, as seen in the videos, must be met with the full force of the law to uphold justice and reaffirm the principle that human rights are non-negotiable.

We call upon law enforcement agencies and all relevant constitutional structures to act swiftly and decisively in investigating this grave violation of human rights. The perpetrators of this shameful act must be held accountable to ensure that justice is served without delay.

Furthermore, businesses operating within South Africa are required to adhere to our constitutional framework, which includes the obligation to respect and promote human rights. Any establishment found to be complicit in or tolerating such heinous acts must face serious consequences. In this regard, we call for the immediate closure of Zanzou nightclub until a full and thorough investigation is concluded.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the Constitution, protecting the dignity of all individuals, and ensuring that those who engage in acts of torture and dehumanisation face the full might of the law. We urge any victims and witnesses to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice.

