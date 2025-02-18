Rising Of Personalized Medicine Fuels Growth In The Market: A Key Driver The Surface Plasmon Resonance Market 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So, what's the future like for the SPR market?

The Surface Plasmon Resonance market size shows promising growth trends and is set to reach $2.07 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.6%. This forecasted growth can be traced back to the rising demand for personalized medicine, growing applications in food safety testing, focus on biomarker discovery, usage expansion in environmental monitoring, and increased adoption in the agricultural biotechnology sector. As for the significant trends within the forecast period, there is an apparent demand for label-free detection technologies, advancements in nanotechnology, development of portable and miniaturized SPR systems, integration with artificial intelligence for data analysis, and a surge in the adoption of personalized medicine.

What Drives The Surface Plasmon Resonance Market Growth?

Amongst these trends, the increasing adoption of personalized medicine—an approach that uses an individual's genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors to design customized treatment and prevention strategies—marks a notable driver of the SPR market. Advancements in genomics and the rise of targeted therapies have boosted the demand for precise and effective treatments. SPR supports personalized medicine by facilitating the real-time analysis of biomolecular interactions, identifying specific biomarkers, and optimizing drug therapies customized to individual patients. For instance, in February 2024, the US-based Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients in 2023, up from 6 in 2022, including seven cancer drugs and three for other diseases and conditions. This spike in the adoption of personalized medicine further propels the SPR market’s growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Surface Plasmon Resonance Market?

Key industry players fueling the SPR market growth include GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, Cytiva, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, HORIBA Ltd., Quanterix Corporation, Jubilant Biosys Limited, Quantum Design Inc., Reichert Inc., NanoSPR Devices, Creative BioMart Inc., Biocompare, Carterra Inc., NICOYA AB, Biosensing Instrument Inc., Plexera LLC, Insplorion AB, BioNavis Ltd., Affinité Instruments, IBIS Technologies B.V., Bioptix Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Surface Plasmon Resonance Market?

Major companies are developing advanced biomolecular analysis technologies, such as injection technology, to eliminate the need for multiple dilution series. Injection technology streamlines biomolecular interaction analysis by merging sample dilution and injection into one step, speeding up data acquisition in SPR with rapid, single-injection kinetics, and affinity measurements. In April 2022, Sartorius AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment company, launched the Octet SF3, a next-generation SPR instrument designed for high-throughput, label-free biomolecular interaction analysis.

How Is The Surface Plasmon Resonance Market Segmented?

The SPR market report segments the market based on:

1 By Product Type: Imaging System, Sensor System, Reagents

2 By Technology: Prism-Based SPR, Grating-Based SPR, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Drug Discovery, Drug Formulation, Controlled Drug Release, Drug Cell Interaction, Material Science, Biosensors

4 By End-User: Academic And Research Institutes, Food And Beverage Industry, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations CROs, Other End-Users,

Subsegments:

1 By Imaging System: 2D Imaging Systems, 3D Imaging Systems, High-Resolution Imaging Systems,

2 By Sensor System: Optical Sensor Systems, Portable Sensor Systems, Multi-channel Sensor Systems,

3 By Reagents: Binding Reagents, Sample Preparation Reagents, Stabilizing Reagents.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Surface Plasmon Resonance Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America held the largest share in the SPR market in 2024. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

