Boubyan Bank strengthens Transaction Banking capabilities with Intellect’s eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking Platform

The latest implementation, featuring DTB, reinforces digital innovation, enhances customer experience and modernises offerings for corporate and SME clients

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking business unit from Intellect Design Arena Ltd is proud to announce the successful second phase go-live of its eMACH.ai DTB solution at Boubyan Bank, one of Kuwait’s leading Islamic banks and a pioneer in digital transformation.

The go-live marks the introduction of transformative solutions designed to boost financial efficiency and operational agility across a wide range of industries. Powered by Intellect’s first principle based eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform, these solutions leverage enterprise-grade technology to address the unique challenges of sectors such as oil and gas, telecom, fintech, real estate, manufacturing and trading services.

Key Segments include various industries:

- Telecom: Enhanced cash flow management and financial visibility to streamline billing, revenue collection, and cross-border payments.

- Fintech: Scalable and secure financial solutions to streamline transactions, enhance customer experience, and support rapid growth for new tech entrants through Banking as a service model.

- Real Estate: Streamlined receivables reconciliation and enhanced financial oversight for managing large-scale transactions and improving project cash flow.

- Trading Services: Real-time financial insights to optimise working capital and facilitate seamless cross-border transactions.

- Oil and Gas: Optimised liquidity management and real-time cash flow tracking to navigate market volatility and complex supply chains.

These industry-specific solutions empower businesses to operate with greater efficiency, agility, and insight, driving enhanced performance and growth in their respective sectors.

Key offerings that enable the bank to differentiate itself in the market:

Empowering businesses with automated control over their cash positions across accounts and entities with optimised liquidity utilisation using Liquidity Management.

Streamlining cash inflows by automating receivables management, enhancing reconciliation accuracy, and improving operational efficiency with simplified account structures through virtual accounts, delivering enhanced transaction tracking, cost efficiency, and improved customer experience.

Offering an Innovative Digital Receivables Solution, EPay, that accelerates DSO via proactive recovery initiation by Sellers via Payment Link QR Code to the Buyer. It has helped the Bank bolster the Financial Supply Chain Ecosystem of their value Corporates.

Enabling seamless access to financial and operational tools through secure, enterprise-grade mobility solutions, empowering businesses to drive efficiency and agility in a dynamic corporate environment.

Enabling full digitisation of payments and treasury operations by integrating seamlessly with corporate clients’ ERPs and Treasury Management Systems via Host-to-Host (H2H) connectivity for straight-through processing of collection, payments and reconciliation records.

A Leap Towards Market Leadership

The latest advancements equip Boubyan Bank to strengthen its position as the principal bank for corporate clients in Kuwait by offering additional products and services that boost customer engagement and loyalty. This initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to aligning with the evolving needs of Corporate and SME clients while maintaining its leadership in technological innovation.

The successful implementation will enable Boubyan Bank to provide an enhanced customer experience (CX) while offering a comprehensive suite of transaction banking services. This digital transformation marks a significant milestone in modernising the bank’s offerings, helping Corporate and SME customers adapt to changing market dynamics.

Pioneering Innovation in Kuwait’s Banking Sector

As a torchbearer of technology advancement, Boubyan Bank is at the forefront of implementing first-of-its-kind innovations, including EPay for the bank. This digital transformation underscores Boubyan Bank’s dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that elevate corporate and SME customer experiences and solidify its market leadership in Kuwait.

Commenting upon the partnership, Mr. Abdul-Salam Mohammed Al-Saleh, Chief Executive Officer – Corporate Banking, Financial Control, Treasury and Legal Affairs said, “Digitisation will enable our customers in Kuwait to enjoy the benefits of modern transaction banking and cash management services while we ensure these solutions meet our Sharia principles and beliefs as well. This go-live is another milestone showcasing our commitment to our commercial customers by providing comprehensive cash management and transaction banking capabilities to further strengthen our leadership position in the market.”

He further added, “We at Boubyan Bank have always been focused on strengthening our digital infrastructure to drive customer excellence initiatives. Harnessing digital innovation and being customer-centric are the main pillars of the bank’s five-year strategy. This partnership with iGTB will help us achieve our strategic goals and solidify our position in the Kuwaity market.

Manish Maakan, CEO – Intellect Wholesale Banking, commented, “We are proud to partner with Boubyan Bank, a leader in innovation and customer-centric Islamic banking in Kuwait. This implementation reflects our shared vision to deliver comprehensive transaction banking services that empower corporate and SME clients while enhancing operational efficiency and Customer Experience. With this milestone, we are pleased to be associated with three of the leading banks in Kuwait, strengthening our commitment to Kuwait and the region.”

“Furthermore, this collaboration underscores our capability to enable banks to align with Sharia principles while driving digital transformation. By leveraging DTB Cloud, we aim to equip the bank with the tools to offer seamless and scalable solutions, empowering its corporate customers to thrive in a dynamic market landscape and paving the way for regional growth.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 386 microservices, 650 events, and over 2015 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) offers banks a single global ecosystem of consumerisation for liquidity, investments, deposits, cash management, cash pooling, cash forecasting, payments, virtual accounts, SME lending, corporate DDA, trade, and supply chain finance. The iGTB suite of transaction banking products, powered by the Contextual Banking Experience (CBX), a white-labeled Digital Engagement Banking Platform, is specially designed to enable corporate clients to make, move, and manage money. It enables banks to achieve their ambition of being the principal banker to their corporate customers. https://www.igtb.com

About Boubyan Bank

Boubyan Bank, a premier Islamic financial institution based in Kuwait, stands out for its exceptional customer service and innovative solutions in retail banking, corporate banking, and wealth management, all guided by the principles of Noble Islamic Sharia. The bank’s comprehensive offerings are bolstered by its subsidiaries specialising in investment, asset management, takaful insurance, and property management. Renowned for introducing exclusive banking products and services to the Kuwaiti market, Boubyan Bank consistently ranks as the best private-sector institution in Kuwait for customer service. With innovation at its core, the bank has pioneered cutting-edge digital and electronic banking services, many of which were the first of their kind in Kuwait, cementing its position as a leader in creativity and technological advancement.

