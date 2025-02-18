Primary Driver In The Stress Tracking Devices Market 2025: Rising Stress-Related Disorders Drive Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How is the Stress Tracking Devices Market Progressing Today?

Today, we see the stress tracking devices market size, boosted by a firm growth trajectory, rising from $3.14 billion in 2024 to a predicted $3.43 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 9.3%. Historic growth can largely be attributed to increasing prevalence of stress-related health issues, growing awareness of mental health, rising healthcare costs, expansion of health and wellness trends, demand for personalized health monitoring, and innovations in mobile health applications.

What Predictions Can We Make About the Future of the Stress Tracking Devices Market?

The market is expected to display robust growth in the upcoming years, increasing to $4.83 billion by 2029 with an impressive CAGR of 9.0%. Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence for personalized insights, biosensors for more accurate readings, wearable technology, advancements in real-time stress monitoring, digital platforms, and sensor technology are seen as key trends for the forecast period.

What Are the Key Forces Driving the Growth of the Stress Tracking Devices Market?

The growth of the market is expected to be fuelled by increasing incidences of stress-related disorders, a major health concern arising from prolonged or severe stress, which affect both mental well-being such as anxiety and depression and physical health. Changes in work pressures and lifestyle have led to increased stress levels, and stress-tracking devices have become a beneficial tool for managing these disorders. These devices monitor physiological indicators of stress, such as heart rate and sleep patterns, providing early detection and intervention to mitigate stress impacts.

Who Are the Key Players Dominating the Stress Tracking Devices Market?

Companies such as Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Group, Xiaomi Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Spire Inc., Zepp Health Corporation, Whoop Inc., Oura Health Oy, NeuroSky Inc., Qardio Inc., Emotiv Inc., Nielsen-Kellerman Co, Leaf Therapeutics LLC, Welltory Inc., Biostrap Inc., Carré Technologies Inc., Emfit Ltd., Pebble Technology Corp, Hanu Health Inc., and Gabit Technologies Private Limited have been observed as key players in the stress tracking devices market, largely contributing to its growth.

What New Trends Are Taking the Stress Tracking Devices Market by Storm?

Fitness trackers have emerged as a premiere focus for many companies looking to enhance stress management and overall well-being. These wearable devices allow users to monitor and record various physical activities, metrics and stress levels, providing essential aid in tracking fitness goals and managing health. For instance, Fitbit launched Fitbit Sense, a smartwatch that incorporates stress management features and overall health wellness measures. It uses an Electrodermal Activity EDA sensor to track the user’s response to stress, aiding them in better understanding their stress levels and managing them effectively.

How Can We Segment the Stress Tracking Devices Market?

The stress tracking devices market segmented by:

1 Type: Basic Wearables, Smart Wearables

2 Technology: ECG, External Speaker, GPS, Heart Rate Sensors, Kids' Devices, Megapixels, Microphone, NFC, Skin Temp Sensors, Other Technologies

3 Sensor Type: Salivary Sensors, Sweat Cortisol Sensors, Wearable Sensors

4 Operation Mode: Tethered, Standalone, Both

5 Application: Online Sale, Offline Retail

In basic wearables, we see Simple Fitness Trackers, Heart Rate Monitors, Basic Sleep Trackers, Step Counters and Pedometers, Non-Smart Fitness Bands while Smart wearables include Smartwatches with Stress Tracking Features, Advanced Fitness Trackers with Stress Analytics, Health Monitoring Smart Rings, Wearable ECG Monitors, Smart Glasses with Stress Monitoring Capabilities.

Which Regions Are Showcasing Significant Growth in the Stress Tracking Devices Market?

North America held a dominant market position in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth in the future. Other reported regions include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

