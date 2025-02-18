Global Times: NBA’s ‘No. 1 Fan’ Jiggly Boy, Basketball’s Joy Unites the World and Brings People Together

Global Times: NBA superfan Jiggly Boy shares his love for basketball, uniting global fans, especially in China, through joyful videos and cultural connections.

Beijing, China, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the NBA All-Star weekend unfolds in San Francisco, the US, one of the most iconic super fans in basketball history - John Sweeney, better known as Jiggly Boy - is courtside, cheering on the players as he has for decades.



During the NBA's marquee weekend, John participated in a special basketball game in San Francisco's Chinatown, where he played alongside Chinese former footballer and Chinese comedian.



Recently, his connection to the sport has taken on a new dimension, particularly in China, where he has found an unexpectedly enthusiastic audience after making his debut on RedNote and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.



Best known for his viral dance celebrating NBA star Kevin Garnett and the Minnesota Timberwolves more than 20 years ago at a 2003 NBA game, John's passion for basketball has made him a beloved figure among fans worldwide.



Over the years, he has become a passionate ambassador for basketball fandom by sharing his love for the sport through countless online videos and social media posts, further solidifying his iconic status within the basketball community.



His nostalgic videos, including a heartfelt reflection on his viral moment with Kevin Garnett, have resonated deeply with Chinese audiences. His first post alone garnered over 220,000 likes, while his Chinese New Year greeting video for the Year of the Snake in Putonghua earned more than 50,000 likes with both platforms combined.



"I feel like a lot of people in the US are becoming like TikTok refugees and they're going to different platforms like RedNote, and I wanted to see what the Chinese social platform would be like and it is really interesting to be a part of that," John said in an exclusive interview with the Global Times. "I never expected to receive this kind of response or to interact with so many Chinese basketball fans."



John's interactions with Chinese netizens have been overwhelmingly positive. "Peak breeds false adherents, dusk witnesses true believers," is the most memorable comment he remarked which Chinese netizen left, reflecting on the enduring loyalty of his fans. "I've always been about loyalty and enthusiasm for the game, and it's amazing to see how that still resonates with fans worldwide. That's part of what makes sports so universal."



The connection between John and his Chinese fans is not limited to basketball. John has been particularly touched by the kindness and welcoming spirit of the people he has interacted with online. "The kindness, the friendliness, the welcome - it's just made me so happy and excited," he shared. "I'm so grateful that they understood I was trying to bring joy. I was trying to use basketball to say, 'Let's be happy. Let's wake up every day and find joy.'"



John has long believed in the power of joy, something that has been at the heart of his journey as a basketball fan. "It's ironic when they tell me that I bring tears to their eyes or that they love watching just my dance videos because, the truth is, it's the other way around," he said. "The energy and warmth I've received, especially from China, is what makes me emotional. It's humbling to see how something as simple as basketball can connect people across the globe."



As much as he has brought joy to others, John also sees himself as a beneficiary of this cultural exchange. "I never set out to build bridges - I just love basketball," he admitted. "But the fact that my joy, my passion, can reach across the world and bring people together, that's something really special."



Following his faith in the sport, he mentioned a unique basketball league in China-the Village Basketball Championships - which he hopes to experience if given the opportunity. The tournaments, held in Southwest China's Guizhou Province, have brought entire communities together to play basketball in a way that resonates with John's own upbringing.



"I come from a rural town, so I can relate to the passion people show for basketball in their communities," John explained. "It's not just about professional leagues, it's about people coming together to enjoy something that makes them happy. That's what I see in this league - the joy, the camaraderie, the sense of belonging. It's exactly what I've always believed in."



Although John has yet to visit China, he expressed a deep desire to experience the country's basketball culture firsthand. He is also eager to explore other Chinese culture, including operas and cuisines. "I've been getting so many recommendations from Chinese fans about food - I can't wait to try it all," he said.



He added that as his sons have both studied Chinese and they love China, so he's looking forward to his own trip. "I'm excited to see how they'll interact with me. I think we'll connect instantly over our shared passion for the game, but also just the shared joy of being able to come together."



For John, it all comes back to the simple idea that made him a fan-favorite in the first place: the pure, unfiltered joy of the game. Whether through a viral dance, a heartfelt post, or a pickup game halfway across the world, that joy continues to spread - one bounce, one cheer, one unexpected connection at a time.

