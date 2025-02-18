Global Dysprosium Market to Reach USD 1,750.3 Million by 2035, Driven by Clean Energy and High-Tech Applications

Dysprosium Market Dysprosium Market Regional Analysis

The United States is strengthening its dysprosium supply chain through new extraction and recycling methods, aiming to become a key player in the global market.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global demand for dysprosium is expected to grow steadily, reaching USD 1,054.3 million in 2025 and projected to rise to USD 1,750.3 million by 2035, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 to 2035. This growth is fueled by its critical role in high-performance magnets, electric vehicles, and renewable energy applications.Dysprosium, a key rare earth element (REE) , is essential for the production of neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets, which are used extensively in wind turbines, EV motors, and advanced military applications. With a growing focus on energy-efficient technologies and sustainability, the dysprosium market is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Expanding Electric Vehicle Market: With governments worldwide promoting the adoption of EVs to reduce carbon emissions, the demand for dysprosium-based permanent magnets in EV motors is on the rise.
• Rising Investments in Renewable Energy: Wind turbines rely on NdFeB magnets containing dysprosium to improve performance and durability, further driving market growth.
• Technological Advancements in Electronics: Dysprosium's applications in hard disk drives, sensors, and industrial automation are fueling market expansion.
• Increasing Defense Applications: The element plays a crucial role in military technologies, including precision-guided weapons and aerospace systems.
• Supply Chain Challenges & Government Initiatives: While China dominates global dysprosium production, efforts by other nations to develop alternative supply sources are reshaping the market landscape.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
• The dysprosium market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
• China remains the largest producer and supplier, accounting for over 70% of global production.
• The push for rare earth independence in countries like the U.S., Australia, and Canada is leading to new mining projects and strategic alliances.
• Recycling of rare earth elements, including dysprosium, is emerging as a sustainable alternative to primary mining.
• Major end-use industries include automotive, wind energy, consumer electronics, and defense sectors.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬
• The dysprosium market is set for substantial growth, driven by demand in EVs, wind turbines, and defense industries.
• China dominates global production, but diversification efforts in the U.S., Australia, and Europe are gaining momentum.
• Government policies and strategic alliances are shaping the market's future.
• Recycling of dysprosium is emerging as a viable solution to supply constraints.
• Key industry players are investing in mining, processing, and sustainable extraction technologies to meet growing demand.

"The dysprosium market is witnessing robust growth due to its indispensable role in high-performance magnet applications, particularly in EVs and renewable energy. As governments worldwide push for clean energy transitions and increased EV adoption, demand for dysprosium is set to rise sharply." Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The dysprosium market is characterized by a mix of global mining giants and emerging rare earth companies focused on expanding production and processing capabilities. Key players include:
• Advanced Rare Earth Projects Ltd. (AREP)
• Arafura Resources Limited
• China Minmetals Corporation
• China Northern Rare Earth Group High-Tech Co. Ltd.
• GMV Minerals Inc.
• Iluka Resources Limited
• Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth
• Lynas Corporation
• MP Materials Corp.
• Shenghe Resources Holding Co. Ltd. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
By Product Type:
Based on product type the market is segmented into Metal, Oxide, Acetate, Chloride, and Others

By End-Use Industry:
Based on end-use industry the market is segmented into automotive, renewable energy, electronics, military & defense, industrial applications, medical, and others

𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
• China: Dominates the global dysprosium supply chain, leveraging its advanced rare earth processing capabilities. However, export restrictions and geopolitical tensions pose challenges to international supply.
• United States: Increasing efforts to reduce dependence on China through domestic mining initiatives and partnerships with allies. The U.S. Department of Energy is funding projects aimed at rare earth recycling. • Australia: Emerging as a key player in rare earth mining, with companies like Lynas Corporation expanding production to support global demand.
• Europe: Strong focus on sustainability and securing critical mineral supplies for green energy transition, with EU-funded initiatives promoting rare earth exploration.
• India: Exploring its domestic rare earth reserves and strengthening partnerships with international stakeholders to boost its rare earth industry. Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market.

