Gov. Pillen Touts Support for Gun Industry and Owner Rights at Annual SHOT Show

LINCOLN, NE – The influence of special interest groups, state support for Second Amendment rights and the impact of legislation on the firearm and ammunition industry featured prominently in a panel discussion involving Governor Jim Pillen and other participants at the 2025 Shot Show in Las Vegas. Sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the multi-day event includes education, training, exhibits, vendors and panel presentations.

“This event serves as a tremendous forum for building relationships between great businesses, leaders, policy makers and other stakeholders,” said Gov. Pillen. “The attendance and engagement are further signs of how this industry continues to grow. We appreciate the companies from Nebraska who are represented at the SHOT Show, and we want to let others know that Nebraska is a welcoming place to do business.”

Gov. Pillen joined a group of Republican governors in a Q&A session covering a wide range of topics, including their reactions to ballot initiatives targeting the firearms industry, especially in certain states.

“Nebraska is blessed to be filled with people rooted in strong values, who support the Constitution and who elect people who do the same,” noted Gov. Pillen. “But there is no doubt that out-of-state money can buy results, just not the results that represent the beliefs of the individuals who live within the state.”

Governors were also asked to weigh in on legislation aimed at both protecting the privacy of gun owners and businesses, as well as legislation that would allow institutions, like banks, to access information relative to firearm purchases. States are now enacting their own legislation to protect the firearm industry from discrimination, as well as the use of financial information collected from firearm buyers. Gov. Pillen said he supported the introduction of LB687 from Senator Dan Lonowski (District 33).

“In Nebraska, we believe in the free marketplace, and we want to reduce mandates on businesses as much as possible. But at the same time, we should not have a state contract with a company that discriminates against the Second Amendment. I’m looking forward to signing the Firearm Industry Nondiscrimination Act into law this session.”

In addition to Gov. Pillen, other governors taking part in the forum included Gov. Brad Little (ID), Gov. Greg Gianforte (MT), Gov. Joe Lombardo of (NV), Gov. Kevin Stitt (OK) and Gov. Mark Gordon (WY).

2025 marked the 47th annual SHOT Show. Held once a year, this trade show is geared toward professionals in the shooting, hunting, outdoor and law enforcement industry. Participants hail from all 50 states and more than 119 countries.