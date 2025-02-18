Patient Temperature Management Market to Reach $6.5 Billion, Globally, by 2035 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the patient temperature management market is driven by an increase in the number of surgical procedures, rise in government initiatives for patient temperature management, and advancements in technology.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Patient Temperature Management Market by Product (Systems and Accessories), Application (Infants and Pediatric, Intensive Care, Operations, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the patient temperature management market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.5 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2035.

Request Sample of the Report on Global Patient Temperature Management Market 2035 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12672

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the patient temperature management market is driven by an increase in the number of surgical procedures, rise in government initiatives for patient temperature management, and advancements in technology. However, the high cost of patient temperature management devices is a significant restraining factor for the growth of the patient temperature management market. On the other hand, high growth potential in emerging countries provides lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.1 billion Market Size in 2035 $6.5 billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 321 Segments covered Product, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in the number of surgical procedures Rise in government initiatives for patient temperature management Advancements in technology Opportunity High growth potential in emerging markets Restraint High cost of patient temperature management devices

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A12672

The system segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product, the system segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifths of the patient temperature management market. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in demand for advanced temperature regulation solutions. Technological advancements in automated systems enhance efficiency and patient safety. Rising surgical procedures and critical care needs further drive segment growth.

The operations segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the operations segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the patient temperature management market owing to rise in the number of surgical procedures requiring precise temperature control. The increase in the adoption of advanced temperature management systems in operating rooms further supports segment growth.

However, the infants and pediatric segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2035 owing to increase in neonatal and pediatric surgeries requiring precise temperature regulation. Rising awareness of temperature management in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) further supports market expansion.

The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the patient temperature management market owing to the high volume of surgeries and critical care procedures performed in hospitals, which require advanced temperature regulation. The growing adoption of temperature management systems in hospital settings to ensure patient safety and optimal outcomes also contributes to this dominance.

However, the neonatal intensive care unit segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2035 owing to increase in the number of premature births and the need for precise temperature management in neonatal care. Advancements in technology and rise in focus on improving neonatal outcomes further contribute to the demand for specialized temperature regulation in NICUs.

North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the patient temperature management market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and surgeries requiring temperature management, along with the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the growing adoption of technologically advanced temperature regulation systems and increasing healthcare expenditure in North America further fuel market growth. The presence of key market players and ongoing research and development also contribute to the region’s leading position.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2035 owing to increase in demand for advanced healthcare solutions due to a rising population and improving healthcare infrastructure. In addition, growing awareness of temperature management in critical care settings and an expanding number of surgeries and neonatal care facilities in the region contribute to the market’s rapid expansion.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12672

Leading Market Players

Medtronic Plc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc

TSC Life

3M Company

Stryker Corporation

ICU Medical, Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated

Medline Industries, LP.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the patient temperature management market. These players have adopted strategies such as product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Implantable Insulin Pump Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Acupuncture Needles Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

X-Ray Detector Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.