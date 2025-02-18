Global Surgical Sponge Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Surgical Sponge Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Surgical sponge Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The surgical sponge market size has grown strongly in recent years, escalating from a valuation of $2.34 billion in 2024 to an expected $2.48 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. As surgeries increase worldwide, adoption of advanced surgical sponges by hospitals and clinics has driven significant industry expansion. Furthermore, the enhanced awareness and training programs along with the extension of healthcare facilities have spurred this market growth.

Progressing ahead, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching up to a staggering $3.13 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The forecast period growth could primarily be attributed to the rising elderly population, growing prevalence of chronic conditions, and advancements in sponge materials and detection. Simultaneously, the development of surgical sponges tailored for specific procedures, adoption of RFID technology and automated sponge counting systems, and the addition of integrated antimicrobial properties to minimize infection risks are expected to be major trends in the industry.

What Drives The Surgical sponge Market Growth?

Increasing surgical procedures worldwide are driving this market growth. In 2022-23 alone, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 735,500 patients were admitted for surgery from public hospital elective surgery waiting lists – marking an 18% rise compared to 2021-22. Notably, surgical sponges play a key role in these operations. They soak up blood and fluids, maintain a clear surgical field, and protect against infection.

Who Are The Key Players In The Surgical sponge Market?

Key industry players include Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Zhende Medical Co. Ltd., and other recognized names. These companies have shaped the market landscape, with their focus on designing advanced surgical sponges offering higher efficiency and safety.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Surgical sponge Market?

Industry giants are introducing gauze-based surgical sponges that enhance efficiency and safety in surgical procedures. One example is China-based medical supplies company, SUGAMA, which in July 2024 introduced a range of gauze swabs, abdominal sponges, gauze rolls, and gauze bandages.

How Is The Surgical sponge Market Segmented?

This report segments the surgical sponge market into:

1 By Type: X-Ray Detectable Sponges, Cotton Gauze Sponges, Laparotomy Sponges, Nonwoven Sponges, Other Types

2 By Material Type: Cotton, Cellulose, PVA, Polyurethane, Rayon, Others

3 By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

4 By Application: General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Laparotomy, Dental Surgery, ENT Surgery, Others

5 By End User: Pharmacy, Hospital, Clinic, Other End Users

And evaluates subsegments including various types of surgical sponges and nonwoven sponges.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Surgical sponge Market?

Focusing on the international outlook, North America led the markets in 2024. However, growth perspectives are also seen in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

