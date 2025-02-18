News Release - Saint Albans State Police - TT-unit crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2001117

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: Saint Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02-17-2025

STREET: US Route 78

TOWN: Alburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: McGregor Point

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Partially snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Temesgen Eyob

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: TT-unit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to passenger side fender/headlight

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Raleigh Palmer

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to plow

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 17, 2025 at approximately 1730 hours, State Police responded to a TT-unit crash on Route 78 in the town of Alburgh. It was determined that the TT-unit collided with a pickup truck fitted with a plow as it was turning into a driveway on Route 78. There was minor damage on both vehicles, and both were able to be driven from the scene. Due to the need for a heavy wrecker to pull the TT-unit back onto the road surface, the roadway was temporarily shut down. Notifications were made once the roadway was back open. An inspection of the TT-unit was performed by a DMV inspector after the crash. Nothing further at this time.