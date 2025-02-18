News Release - Saint Albans State Police - TT-unit crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2001117
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: Saint Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02-17-2025
STREET: US Route 78
TOWN: Alburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: McGregor Point
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Partially snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Temesgen Eyob
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: TT-unit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to passenger side fender/headlight
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Raleigh Palmer
AGE: 72
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-250
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to plow
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 17, 2025 at approximately 1730 hours, State Police responded to a TT-unit crash on Route 78 in the town of Alburgh. It was determined that the TT-unit collided with a pickup truck fitted with a plow as it was turning into a driveway on Route 78. There was minor damage on both vehicles, and both were able to be driven from the scene. Due to the need for a heavy wrecker to pull the TT-unit back onto the road surface, the roadway was temporarily shut down. Notifications were made once the roadway was back open. An inspection of the TT-unit was performed by a DMV inspector after the crash. Nothing further at this time.
