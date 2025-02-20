The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care: 25 Tools for Life Becomes an Amazon Bestseller

Keri Bentsen

You are valuable simply because you exist. Not because of what you do or what you have done, but simply because you are.” — Max Lucado

STANLEY, NC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wellness Universe , a leading online community for holistic wellness, is proud to announce that their latest book, "The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care: 25 Tools for Life," has become an Amazon bestseller. The book, which features contributions from 25 experts in the field of self-care, has received rave reviews from readers and has quickly climbed the ranks on Amazon's bestseller list.The purpose of the book is to provide stories and tools for readers to help uncover, discover, and create their own path to living their best life experience, no matter what their age, where they live, their culture, identity, or circumstances. The tools are meant for readers to do on their own and for many of the common situations people face as humans.One of the contributors to this book is Keri A. Bentsen, a notable self-care expert and author. In her chapter, "Becoming Your Own Best Friend: The Path to Self-Acceptance," Bentsen shares valuable insights and practical tips on how to cultivate self-love and acceptance. Her contribution, along with the other 24 experts, has made "The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care" a must-read for anyone looking to improve their overall well-being.The book covers a wide range of topics and tools to help readers create a holistic self-care routine. The diverse perspectives and expertise of the contributors make this book a comprehensive guide to self-care that is accessible to all.Anna Pereira is the founder of The Wellness Universe. As an author and creator of wellness events, projects, and programs, Pereira is an expert at showcasing, promoting, and supporting the world's most talented wellness professionals.The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care: 25 Tools for Life, is part of the celebration of The Wellness Universe's tenth year of existence and is published by Laura Di Franco, the CEO of Brave Healer Productions, a Bethesda-based book publishing company.Praise for the book: "An inspiring collection of real-life stories and actionable tools from elite athletes, medical experts, and survivors of immense challenges. Each chapter offers honest, thought-provoking insights, empowering readers to grow mentally, physically, and spiritually. A must-read for anyone seeking transformation and practical strategies for well-being." — Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League president"As a cardiologist specializing in the mind-heart connection, I found The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, 25 Tools for Life to be an inspiring and practical resource. Each chapter offers actionable tools for living with purpose, healing, and resilience—core principles for cultivating a healthy and happy heart." — Jonathan Fisher, M.D., author of Just One Heart"The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care" is not just another self-help book. It is a timely and relevant resource that offers readers a holistic approach to self-care, covering various aspects such as physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. With its success as an Amazon bestseller, it is clear that this book has struck a chord with readers who are seeking ways to improve their well-being. The Wellness Universe is proud to have created a resource that can help individuals on their journey towards complete self-care.The book is available for purchase on Amazon. For more information, media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Keri A. Bentsen, please contact Keri at: KeriBentsen@gmail.com

