VSP BCI Troop A West - Berlin/ Death investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

CASE#: 25A3001050

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Matthew Conte, Detective Sgt. David Hurwitch

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West – Berlin / Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

 

DATE/TIME: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 500 Vermont Route 100, Warren, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a car fire Monday morning, Feb. 17, 2025, in the town of Warren and the discovery of a body inside the vehicle.

 

The fire was reported by a passerby at about 11:30 a.m. at a parking area at 500 Vermont Route 100. Members of the Warren Fire Department responded to the scene, extinguished the blaze, and located a deceased individual in the vehicle’s driver’s seat.

 

Members of the Vermont State Police were called to the scene, including uniformed troopers, a detective with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and a detective with the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. Initial evidence gathered at the scene does not indicate this is a suspicious event.

 

The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine identity and the cause and manner of death. FEIU is investigating the origin and cause of the vehicle fire.

 

State police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the case proceeds.

 

- 30 -

 

