Trust Stamp Partners with Digital Platformer to Strengthen Security in Digital Identity and Financial Services

Trust Stamp and Digital Platformer unite to establish a strategic partnership, delivering an integrated solution that combines Trust Stamp's advanced identity verification capabilities with Digital Platformer's cutting-edge decentralized security solutions

This joint initiative aims to enhance financial security, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries, ensuring a seamless and privacy-first user experience

Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity Company™, and Digital Platformer, a leader in decentralized solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on innovative technologies that enhance financial security, identity verification, and privacy protection, with the intention of the parties to enter into a definitive agreement for shared services.

This planned strategic partnership introduces advanced solutions integrating biometric authentication with decentralized security frameworks, addressing key challenges such as cybersecurity threats, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance, enhancing trust and efficiency across financial services, digital transactions, and data protection.

As digital services evolve, organizations face increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats, growing concerns over data privacy, and the challenge of balancing security with usability. Traditional authentication methods—such as passwords and centralized credentials—remain vulnerable to breaches, while emerging alternatives like passkeys and device-based authentication can introduce risks related to device compromise, cloud syncing vulnerabilities, and unauthorized access. Additionally, fragmented identity verification processes create barriers to adoption, increasing operational friction and limiting growth opportunities.

In response to these challenges, Trust Stamp and Digital Platformer aim to introduce a unified solution, leveraging advanced biometric authentication and decentralized technology to streamline onboarding, mitigate fraud risks, and ensure compliance across sectors like finance, healthcare, and government services. The combination of a privacy-first biometric identity verification together with secure authentication mechanisms, offers a forward-looking approach to identity authentication.

Gareth Genner

CEO, Trust Stamp

“This partnership is built on a shared vision to redefine the standards of security and usability in the digital economy. By integrating our cutting-edge tokenized biometric authentication with Digital Platformers advanced solutions, we’re delivering a comprehensive and decentralized platform that not only enhances compliance, but also creates new opportunities for businesses navigating complex regulatory and technological environments."



"The partnership leverages Secure Multiparty Computation (MPC) to securely manage biometric data and private keys in a decentralized manner, enabling rapid, secure, and privacy-focused authentication. By integrating Trust Stamp's solutions with Digital Platformer's advanced technology, businesses can enhance identity security and streamline digital services, enhance financial security, while ensuring seamless interoperability with existing platforms. This addresses the shortcomings of existing methods and ensures that only genuine users can access applications and accounts."

Ikkei Matsuda

CEO, Digital Platformer

“Our partnership with Trust Stamp marks a significant step toward redefining digital identity and financial security. At Digital Platformer, we leverage cutting-edge blockchain technology to establish trustless identity solutions that ensure authenticity, while adding trust to the secure ownership and transactions of digital assets. By integrating diverse services and advancing automated transactions, we foster autonomy in the flow of people, goods, and money, ultimately supporting the formation of a new economic ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide a more secure and efficient authentication and transaction environment across industries such as finance, healthcare, and government, expanding the potential of decentralized technologies.”

"'Digital identity authentication is undergoing a significant transformation. As users embrace biometric verification, the shift toward more secure and advanced solutions is accelerating. This collaboration revolutionizes identity and asset management, empowering various industries with secure, efficient interactions that enhance user satisfaction, address cybersecurity risks, and simplify regulatory compliance—all without compromising privacy. Trust Stamp and Digital Platformer are paving the way for a safer, more inclusive digital economy."



Ajmir Safi

Vice President, Trust Stamp Japan

“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, security and privacy are more important than ever. Our partnership with Digital Platformer supports the growing need for stronger cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and seamless user experiences. This collaboration sets a new benchmark, and marks a significant step toward providing businesses and consumers with secure, efficient, and future-proof authentication solutions that protect against cyber threats while ensuring ease of use”

Enquiries

Trust Stamp Email: Asafi@truststamp.ai

Ajmir Safi

Digital Platformer Email: contact@digitalplatformer.co.jp

Maki Tateno

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

About Digital Platformer

Digital Platformer, founded in Tokyo in 2020, leverages one of Japan’s most advanced blockchain technologies to provide trustless identity (ID) solutions that ensure authenticity and add trust to the secure ownership and transactions of digital assets. By integrating diverse services and automating transactions, Digital Platformer fosters autonomy in the flow of people, goods, and money, supporting the formation of a new economic ecosystem.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.