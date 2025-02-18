Prom Expo Unlimited™ Hosts Prom Pop Up Shop In Las Vegas To Offer Students Affordable One-Of-A-Kind Prom Dresses

Prom Expo Unlimited Pop Up Shop - Las Vegas Stormyweather Banks (Founder of Prom Expo Unlimited) Prom Expo Unlimited (Prom Dress Fashion Show) Stormyweather Banks (Recognized by City Officials) Prom Expo Unlimited Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No time is more special to high school students than their senior prom. As prom season approaches, Prom Expo Unlimited will hosts a Prom Pop Up Shop to offer students affordable one-of-a-kind prom dresses. Students will have an opportunity to shop at affordable prices and choose from over 50 prom dresses. The event will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Feel The Music Dance Studio, 101 South Rainbow Blvd. Suite #18, Las Vegas, CA. The event is free and open to the public.

Stormyweather Banks is a Fashion Designer, Business Owner, and Founder of Prom Expo Unlimited™ who resides in Los Angeles, California. She will be on-site offering free alterations on all dresses purchased. Also, students can custom order a dress up to size 36.

Stormyweather has been a fashion designer for more than 30 years, honing her craft to become the professional business owner, educator within the industry she loves today. Her journey began at the very early age of 7 as her mother taught her to sew. She followed her passion and has made several major accomplishments throughout her career. With noteworthy successes of designing wedding dress, men & women evening apparel, a soft doll maker, her most profound joy comes from working with today’s youth.

As a seasoned designer, Stormyweather has been featured in the following:

• Black Bridal Magazine (featured bridal designer)

• Anaheim’s Soft Doll Artist Magazine (featured doll maker for her Mud Pie Babies dolls)

• Los Angeles Sentinel Newspaper (Santee High School Fashion Club fashion showcase)

• ENCLAVE World Culture

• The William Grant Still Arts Center (Mud Pie Babies dolls on display)

Over the years she has facilitated a dollmaking workshop to empower women of color to break the silence on HIV/AIDS in the black community. She continues to push herself professionally as she reaches for new heights and goals as a businesswoman. Her boutique, Stormyweather Designs in Bellflower, California offers sewing classes to many of the local residents as well as a designing hub for her celebrity clientele seeking signature apparel.

For more information about Stormyweather Banks, visit https://fashionunited.com/companies/stormy-weather-designs

Stormy Weather Designs | Los Angeles Fashion Week 2021 - FF Channel

