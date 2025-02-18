Submit Release
VT ROUTE 78 IN THE AREA OF BOX NUMBER 2377

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Albans VSP 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 78 in the area of box number 2377 is experiencing a partial lane closure due to a crash. Please expect delays in the area of seek an alternate route of travel. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston 

3294 St. George Rd Williston VT

Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173


