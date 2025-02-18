VT ROUTE 78 IN THE AREA OF BOX NUMBER 2377
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Albans VSP
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 78 in the area of box number 2377 is experiencing a partial lane closure due to a crash. Please expect delays in the area of seek an alternate route of travel.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
