PSE Trading Releases Third-Party Financial Report: Fund Achieves 406.79% Cumulative Return by 2024

George Town, Cayman Islands, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hedge fund PSE Trading has announced its latest financial report, revealing a remarkable cumulative return of 406.79% for 2024.

At the same time, PSE Trading is collaborating with BDO, a renowned international auditing firm, to conduct a compliance audit of the fund. This partnership aims to enhance the fund's compliance measures and professional reputation. Moving forward, PSE Trading is committed to upgrading its investment strategies and compliance audits, ensuring greater transparency for investors and a more stable investment experience.



About PSE Trading

PSE Trading is a trading and investment firm specializing in the blockchain and digital asset fields, with a unique focus on Web3 technology. It excels in four key areas: VC investment, asset management, acceleration and consulting, and research and analysis.

Paul paul.wang@psetrading.io

