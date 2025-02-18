Better Days Treatment Center Introduces Animal Friendly Rehab in Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment, is excited to announce the launch of its animal friendly rehab in Anaheim, California.

A unique form of residential rehab that offers the same treatment and support as the traditional program, this pet-friendly option enables patients to attend the addiction treatment center with their furry companions instead of having to worry about leaving them home and the associated costs and stress.

“Going to rehab can be tough – especially because of what you’re leaving behind when you do,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center. “But if you choose a pet-friendly rehab, you may be able to get the help that you need while still being able to enjoy the company of your best friend.”

Better Days Treatment Center’s animal friendly rehab offers individuals intensive substance abuse recovery support with the bonus of sharing the experience with their pet, which can help boost their spirits and help them maintain a positive attitude. The specialist program provides the same types of treatment as residential rehab, including:

1-on-1 therapy sessions

Group meetings

Medication (if necessary)

Holistic healing treatments like meditation and yoga classes

The leading rehab center leverages over 40 years of experience in offering personalized rehab services and utilize an effective reality-based recovery model throughout all its treatments that helps patients use their lived in experiences as teaching moments for developing healthier life expectations.

Better Days Treatment Center is located in the heart of sunny Southern California, in a convenient spot near many different amenities, including several parks, the beach, hiking trails, and shopping locations. The central location offers patients a wide variety of holistic activities to heal both their body and mind, which they can also enjoy in the company of their pet.

“Pet-friendly rehab in Anaheim could be exactly what you need to take the next step towards your recovery goals. When you’re ready to get started with it, the easiest way to do so is by reaching out to Better Days. Our addiction specialists are standing by to answer your questions, verify your insurance, and get you started with the best pet-friendly rehab option for your goals,” added the spokesperson for the treatment center.

Better Days Treatment Center encourages individuals considering its animal friendly rehab program to contact its professional team today using the contact form provided online.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

More Information

To learn more about Better Days Treatment Center and the launch of its animal friendly rehab in Anaheim, California, please visit the website at https://betterdaystreatment.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/better-days-treatment-center-introduces-animal-friendly-rehab-in-anaheim-california/

