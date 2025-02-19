Wild Bill Yonder publishes 40 new country music tunes with a little help from his AI friends

Wild Bill's latest release Keep The Faith is an anthem that goes out to those who are having a hard time dealing with life. Don't give up hope.

It's unreal how real his songs sound

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Leesburg, Virginia) Two months ago, Wild Bill Yonder began releasing songs on the major music channels. Since then, he’s written, produced and posted more than 40 songs. And while the lyrics are original and crafted by a human being, the singer and musicians are all artificial. As in Artificial Intelligence (AI). But you’d be hard-pressed to tell by just listening.“It all started with a social media post I wrote for a golf club in South Carolina,” said Wild Bill. “The headline included the phrase Lowcountry High Life, and I thought that would make a good country music hook. So I wrote some lyrics and thought I’d fool around with some of my AI tools to bring them to life.” The result was a fairly polished demo that would have taken days (and dollars) in the studio to produce.Bill has been writing songs for years, collaborating with talented composers and musicians in studios in Boston and New York. He had a backlog of unproduced material that he set about adapting to country melodies conjured up with the help of AI. Today, Wild Bill Yonder can be heard on Spotify , Apple Music, SoundCloud and YouTube. Within the first month, Wild Bill had attracted more than 10,000 listeners.“I consider these sketches, and my goal is to find a performer to bring them to life,” he said. “It’s been a joy work with AI to produce these demos, but you can’t beat the real thing.”

