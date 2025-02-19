Life Initiatives Inc. Launches ‘Know Your Rights Online’ to Equip Immigrants with Resources Amid Rising ICE Raids

Multi-Language Platform and Community Outreach Aim to Protect and Empower Immigrant Communities

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Initiatives Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to supporting immigrant communities, proudly announces the launch of Know Your Rights Online, an initiative designed to provide essential legal information to both documented and undocumented immigrants facing encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This initiative reflects a commitment to ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their immigration status, understand their constitutional protections and are equipped with the knowledge to navigate encounters with immigration authorities.“In this country, the right to remain silent, the right to legal representation, and the right to due process are fundamental protections,” said Muhammad Rakibul Islam, Director of Life Initiatives Inc. “Too many immigrants are unaware of these rights, and that lack of knowledge can have devastating consequences. We are here to ensure that individuals and families understand their legal protections so they can make informed decisions when it matters most.”Breaking Language Barriers to Protect Immigrant RightsMany immigrants struggle to access legal resources because they are often available only in English. Know Your Rights Online currently provides materials in 11 languages, with plans to expand even further to ensure that language is never a barrier to legal empowerment."We know that for many immigrants, understanding legal information in English is challenging. But their rights shouldn’t be lost in translation,” said Muhammad Kamrul Islam Sony, Director of Life Initiatives Inc. “That’s why we are working to expand our translations to reach as many communities as possible—because every person deserves access to information in a language they understand.”Expanding Reach Beyond Digital Platforms: Community-Based DistributionRecognizing that many immigrants may not have regular access to the internet, Life Initiatives Inc. is ensuring the wide distribution of printed materials through trusted community networks.Know Your Rights educational materials will be distributed through:• Religious organizations and places of worship – Churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples play a critical role in supporting immigrant communities, making them a key distribution point.• Nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups – Partnering with grassroots organizations ensures that information reaches those most in need.• Community centers – Making educational materials accessible in places where immigrants frequently seek help and resources.“We are committed to making sure that no one is left behind,” said Salma Jahan, Director of Life Initiatives Inc. “By providing both digital and printed resources and partnering with faith-based institutions, nonprofits, and community leaders, we are making sure that these critical materials reach the people who need them the most.”Ensuring Fair Access to Legal Knowledge Amid Growing EnforcementWith immigration enforcement policies constantly changing, Know Your Rights Online stands as a vital tool in safeguarding constitutional protections for all individuals.“We are not here to oppose immigration enforcement—we are here to ensure that people know their rights,” said Muhammad Rakibul Islam. “The U.S. Constitution protects every individual in this country, regardless of immigration status, and our goal is to make sure those rights are known and exercised. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and fairness under the law.”Many detained immigrants do not realize that they have:• The right to remain silent• The right to refuse entry to ICE without a judicial warrant• The right to legal representation (though not a government-appointed attorney in immigration cases)“This is about fairness,” added Muhammad Kamrul Islam Sony. “When people don’t know their rights, they are vulnerable to exploitation, misinformation, and fear. Our job is to make sure they have the information they need to protect themselves and their families.”A Call to Action: Join Us in Empowering Immigrant CommunitiesLife Initiatives Inc. invites legal professionals, community organizations, religious institutions, and individuals to support the Know Your Rights Online initiative. Opportunities to help include distributing materials, assisting with translations, and spreading awareness.“We need all hands on deck,” said Salma Jahan. “Whether you’re an attorney, an organizer, a faith leader, or just someone who cares, you can help make a difference. Knowledge is power, and together, we can empower thousands of people to stand up for their rights.”Those interested in partnering, volunteering, or accessing Know Your Rights resources can contact Life Initiatives Inc. at info@lifeinitiatives.org.About Life Initiatives Inc.:Life Initiatives Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to advocating for the rights, well-being, and empowerment of underserved communities. Our mission is to ensure that individuals—regardless of their immigration status, socioeconomic background, or other barriers—have access to justice, critical resources, and opportunities for a better future.Through educational campaigns, outreach programs, and policy advocacy, we work to bridge the gaps that often leave vulnerable populations without support. We strive to equip individuals with knowledge, amplify their voices, and push for systemic change to create a more just and equitable society. Whether through educational campaigns, resource accessibility, or direct community engagement, Life Initiatives Inc. is dedicated to uplifting those in need and ensuring that everyone has the tools to navigate the challenges they face.Disclaimer:The guides provide general information and is not legal advice. For legal assistance, consult a qualified immigration attorney. This information is not meant to establish, nor does its receipt constitute, an attorney-client relationship. You should seek advice from qualified legal counsel before acting on any of the information provided.

Legal Disclaimer:

