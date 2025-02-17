Not Just a DEX: How Pineapple’s Mystery Marketing is Changing the Game

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi landscape is often loud, with projects shouting for attention through endless partnerships, airdrops, and hype-fueled marketing. But Pineapple has taken a different route: a world of exclusivity, mystery, and storytelling that has captured the curiosity of top traders, influencers, and industry insiders. More than just a decentralized exchange, Pineapple is an immersive experience, one that blends AI-powered engagement with cutting-edge trading tools to redefine what it means to trade in Web3.

The Secret Club Phenomenon: A Marketing Revolution

Most crypto projects follow a well-trodden path, airdrops, influencer partnerships, and technical jargon-laden whitepapers. Pineapple has rewritten the playbook. Instead of broadcasting its message loud and clear, it has built an air of exclusivity around a mysterious Telegram group, introducing different characters and narratives that intrigue rather than inform.

This unconventional approach has already attracted celebrities, KOLs, and influential figures in the space. The project’s ability to create FOMO through secrecy and invitation-only access has made it one of the most anticipated launches in the DeFi space.

AI-Powered Engagement, Tokenomics & Trading Mechanics

Pineapple doesn’t just rely on traditional marketing techniques, it is pioneering AI-driven engagement. The project plans to integrate AI agents that seamlessly blend with its narrative, interacting autonomously on social platforms like X (formerly Twitter) in character. These AI-driven personalities will enhance community engagement, providing insights, entertainment, and a unique touch that no other project has explored.

Beyond its unique marketing, Pineapple is a powerful, cross-chain trading hub designed to make DeFi more seamless and intuitive. The platform offers:

Ultimate Cross-Chain Swaps across 20+ chains and 1,000+ liquidity pools.

across 20+ chains and 1,000+ liquidity pools. EVM to Non-EVM Swaps breaking blockchain barriers.

breaking blockchain barriers. Multi-Chain Bridge streamlining asset transfers.

streamlining asset transfers. AI-Powered Token Insights & Trader Profiles for deep market analytics.

for deep market analytics. Advanced Trading Tools including real-time charts, sniper bots, and optimized gas fees.

including real-time charts, sniper bots, and optimized gas fees. Fiat On/Off Ramps & a VIP Card for easy access to DeFi.

for easy access to DeFi. Exclusive NFTs with Real Utility offering revenue-sharing benefits and perks.



100% Fair Launch: A True Open Market

Imagine an exclusive club where the doors are wide open for everyone—no backroom deals, no early insider allocations. That’s exactly how Pineapple has structured its token launch. The entire supply of $PAPPLE has been placed directly into the liquidity pool, ensuring fairness and transparency. No presales, no hidden allocations—just an open playing field for all participants.

To maintain sustainability and reward dedicated members, Pineapple has implemented:

5% Tax on All Buys & Sells : A small contribution ensuring long-term ecosystem growth.

: A small contribution ensuring long-term ecosystem growth. Early Unstaking Penalty: Those who stake and withdraw early face a penalty that decreases over time, rewarding patient participants.

Such mechanisms ensure that Pineapple remains robust, rewarding those who commit long-term rather than short-term speculators.

The Team Behind Pineapple

Pineapple isn’t just a product of innovation, it’s the creation of some of the most brilliant minds. Pineapple is built by a team of seasoned professionals from blockchain, finance, art, and marketing, with experience at leading global brands like Coinbase, VeChain, Polygon,Amazon, Disney, Sony, Under Armour, Nike, Bentley, The Royal Mint, UFC Fight Pass, ATARI, Bittrex Global, NEO, Master Ventures, Marvel, MV Global, X Money, Paribus, Orion Protocol,, LTO Network, Dolce & Gabbana, Coca Cola, Goblintown and many more.

With a track record of driving success in both Web2 and Web3, they bring the expertise needed to reshape DeFi trading and engagement.

The Road Ahead

Pineapple is just getting started. With upcoming developments like lightning-fast trading tools, deeper AI integrations, and the expansion of Pineapple Academy, the project is setting the stage for a more immersive DeFi experience. Every feature and every innovation is a deliberate step toward building a truly unique ecosystem where trading meets storytelling, and engagement feels organic rather than forced.

Ali, CEO of Pineapple, shared his vision, “We wanted to break away from the noise of traditional DeFi marketing and build something truly immersive, where trading meets storytelling, and technology enhances engagement like never before.”

About Pineapple

Pineapple is a next-generation decentralized exchange designed to revolutionize DeFi trading and engagement. By combining AI-driven community interaction, cutting-edge trading tools, and a unique narrative-driven marketing approach, Pineapple is setting a new standard in the crypto industry.

For more information, visit https://pineappledex.com or follow Pineapple on Twitter and Telegram .

