David Allen Company Awarded Terrazzo Job of the Year 2025 for Orlando International Airport Project

2025 TERRAZZO JOB OF THE YEAR award went to the David Allen Company for a public art installation at Orlando International. (David Laudadio, courtesty of David Allen Company). ARTIST Vickie Wilson’s 'The Springs,' an epoxy terrazzo installation in Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C, immerses travelers in Florida’s waterways with layered blue currents, native aquatic plants, and wildlife woven into the design. BEYOND THE ARTWORK, terrazzo covers 650,000 square feet throughout the terminal in warm, neutral tones—extending through concourses, corridors, and public areas in one of the largest of recent airport expansions. CUSTOM precast elements—including leaf-patterned tree grates and hand-poured sculptural forms—demonstrate the project’s tight coordination and the material’s range.

This project proves terrazzo’s range—combining long-term durability, design-forward artistry, and sustainable materials to create a space that's as functional as it is unforgettable.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has awarded the 2025 Terrazzo Job of the Year title to the David Allen Company for a terrazzo installation at Orlando International Airport's Terminal C.The industry's highest honor acknowledges standout craftsmanship, innovative design, and technical complexity. Selected from among 17 finalists, the winning project was announced on May 21 in Brewster, Massachusetts, at the association's national convention.At 1.8 million square feet, Terminal C is the world's first airport campus to achieve LEED v4 certification. Designed by Fentress Architects with HNTB as architect of record, it is the most extensive expansion in Orlando International's history and one of the most significant airport projects in recent years. Terrazzo plays a pivotal role within this expansive terminal, covering 650,000 square feet in 11 custom colors, integrating art, architecture, and functionality.A Terrazzo Masterpiece: "The Springs"A defining feature of the terminal's interior is "The Springs," an intricate terrazzo composition designed by artist Vickie Wilson. The installation, in the international south terminal luggage claim area, depicts Florida's natural springs and wetlands. This large-scale public artwork immerses travelers in an experience of the region's waterways with flowing shades of blue, lush greenery, and detailed depictions of native flora and fauna.Ms. Wilson explained that the design concept depicted the layered depths of natural springs using five shades of blue with asymmetrical outlines. Artificial trees enhance the immersive, environmental feel.The artist's challenge was to enrich the visual impact while minimizing the installation team's time on-site—balancing the complexity of the design with efficient planning to control costs without sacrificing aesthetics.The cohesive design demonstrates the versatility and artistry of terrazzo as a material. Precast terrazzo elements, including leaf-patterned tree grates crafted by the contractor and over 600 precision-cut marble fish, enhance the dynamic effects of the design, lending an illusion of depth and movement and representing the region's abundant natural diversity. Some precast pieces were waterjet-cut and filled with terrazzo; others were formed in silicone molds created by the artist to reduce waterjet costs.During the design development, when Ms. Wilson needed reference pictures looking straight down on the aquatic life, a manager at the local Cabella's—outdoor gear megastore meets museum—got on a lift and snapped photos from above of a bass taxidermy display inside the store.A 1,000-foot skylight atrium bathes the terminal in natural light, amplifying the vibrancy of the colors and details in the floor. The interplay of light and material accentuates the design's fluidity, reinforcing the connection between the built environment and the natural world. A modular terrazzo layout in warm, neutral tones extends throughout the rest of the terminal, evoking the textures and colors of Florida's coastline.Precision and CraftsmanshipThis project showcases the highest standards of terrazzo craftsmanship, according to NTMA judges. The installation's scale demanded meticulous precision, particularly in aligning divider strips across vast spaces and multiple levels. Bringing this ambitious vision to life required not only technical mastery but also a deep artistic sensitivity—qualities that the artist brought to the project in full measure.As a Florida native now living in the Raleigh area, Ms. Wilson noted that "The Springs" project has been her favorite in her long career in terrazzo design. She cherishes childhood memories of tubing in the natural springs: "The water was crystal clear, there were tons of fish, and the aquatic grass looked like it was dancing far below," she recounted. "I feel privileged to participate in art that celebrates that unique ecosystem."Ms. Wilson took her first steps in terrazzo design some 20 years ago. She has since partnered with the David Allen Company on many project designs, including one particularly formative experience of hands-on learning early on with the contractor. Robert Roberson, chairman of the board at David Allen Company, offered Ms. Wilson an opportunity to explore terrazzo as a medium through experimentation in designs for the company's new headquarters in Raleigh.The second-floor lobby was planned to present a sampling of different terrazzo techniques. Roberson's vision was to showcase the design flexibility of terrazzo while demonstrating the craftsmanship of the company's employees and illustrating the company's considerable history. The installation earned a Special Art Honor Award from NTMA in 2008.A Lasting Legacy in Airport DesignTerrazzo is "an amazing medium," declared Ms. Wilson. "The colors, aggregates and strip options are virtually unlimited. It can be molded into a cove base and precast for stairways, or be shaped into sculptural forms that rise out of the floor. Precast shapes can be used in mixed-media murals. The limitations would be primarily the designer's familiarity with it as a medium."Beyond its aesthetic value, the terrazzo installation contributes to the airport's durability and sustainability, according to NTMA. The material's long lifespan and low maintenance make it an ideal choice for a high-traffic environment, ensuring that Terminal C remains a welcoming gateway for the some 50 million travelers who pass through Orlando International Airport each year. The terminal expansion opened in 2022.Ms. Wilson noted that "The Springs" is located at the international baggage claim area where travelers, perhaps for the first time, enter the country. She imagines tired families who have come a long way spotting the turtles and fish, then running and laughing to explore it all. "For me, the idea that my artistic contribution would bring joy to children from other countries is very moving."The NTMA is proud to recognize this outstanding achievement with the 2025 Terrazzo Job of the Year award, honoring the artistry, engineering, and dedication behind this landmark project. This installation marks a milestone in scale and design, setting a new standard for quality, beauty, and sustainability in airport construction."This project integrates artistic expression, functionality, and sustainability, creating an environment that will leave a lasting impression on countless travelers," said NTMA's executive director, Chad Rakow.The David Allen Company has installed over 65 million square feet of terrazzo. It is recognized for its expertise in terrazzo craftsmanship, creating durable, visually impactful surfaces for public and commercial spaces. Established in 1920, the company has been a member of the NTMA since 1944. Robert Roberson purchased the company in 1967, ten years after beginning his career there. His brother, David, serves as CEO, and David's son, Joshua, is senior project manager and president of NTMA's board of directors.About NTMA and TerrazzoNTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the association establishes national standards for terrazzo flooring and promotes quality craftsmanship in terrazzo installation. The NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.The association's annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing the industry's most exceptional projects. By recognizing its members' accomplishments, the program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers created terrazzo as an innovative reuse of discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on-site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often sourced locally—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

